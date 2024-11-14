TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect sought after woman assaulted while picking up her child at Jewish daycare in midtown Toronto

    Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with an assault in midtown Toronto on Nov. 13, 2024. (Toronto Police Service) Police say the man in the photo is wanted in connection with an assault in midtown Toronto on Nov. 13, 2024. (Toronto Police Service)
    Toronto police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman while she was picking up her child at a Jewish daycare in midtown on Wednesday.

    Police said they received a call at 4:30 p.m. for an assault at the Chabad of Midtown, which is located in the area of Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

    The suspect approached the victim and, for unknown reasons, allegedly assaulted her, they said.

    The woman suffered minor injuries.

    The suspect, meanwhile, fled on foot. Police said the two are not known to each other.

    On Thursday, investigators released a photo of the suspect, who is described as between 30 and 35 years old and about 175 pounds with a medium build.

    He was last seen wearing a black hoodless puffer jacket and burgundy-coloured pants with a white drawstring, and carrying a blue plastic bag.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

