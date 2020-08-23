TORONTO -- A woman in her 20s is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road just after 12 p.m. for reports of a crash.

York paramedics said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. A second person was transported to a trauma centre, and another was taken to a local hospital.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours for the investigation but they have since reopened.

The Major Collision Bureau is investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.