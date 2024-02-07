Woman dead after house fire in Halton region

A woman has died following a house fire in Georgetown early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Victoria Street around 5:20 a.m. and arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames, Halton Regional Police said.

They added that neighbouring homes had to be evacuated as the fire started to spread.

Crews later knocked down the fire. During their operation, firefighters found a female occupant who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman’s identity is not being released at this time. Police said no one else was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Halton police said its Criminal Investigations Branch and Major Crime Bureau are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact investigators at 905-825-4747 ext. 8760, 905-825-4776 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).