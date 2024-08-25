TORONTO
Toronto

    • GO train service on Milton line and at Hamilton GO station resuming Monday

    An MP40 locomotive sits on the tracks at Union Station in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15 2008 prior to a photo op as GO Transit showed off the first of 27 new locomotives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld An MP40 locomotive sits on the tracks at Union Station in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15 2008 prior to a photo op as GO Transit showed off the first of 27 new locomotives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    Trains will run again on the Milton GO line and at Hamilton GO station on Monday after service was suspended last week due to the railway labour dispute.

    Metrolinx confirmed the news on Sunday, informing customers that there could be some schedule adjustments “as we work to restore normal service.”

    “We want to thank all customers for their patience during the labour disruption and look forward to resuming normal service on the Milton GO line and at Hamilton GO station,” a spokesperson for the Crown agency said in an emailed statement.

    The spokesperson added that additional resources will be available in the event of any disruptions.

    Thousands of people who usually rely on the Milton line had to find other ways to reach their destination on Thursday and Friday due to work stoppages at the Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC).

    Metrolinx said last week that GO train service won’t resume until CPKC, which owns the tracks along the Milton line, informed the Crown agency when traffic control operators would return to their jobs.

    Thousands of workers at the two rail companies were locked out after failing to reach a new contract before the deadline. In addition to affecting commuters, the dispute also halted shipments.

    Less than 24 hours after the lockout began, the federal government asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to issue a back-to-work order and impose a binding arbitration, which it did on Saturday.

    The union representing the rail workers said it would comply with the order but indicated it would appeal the ruling.

    With files from The Canadian Press

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News