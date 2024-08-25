Man seriously injured in Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city's Silverthorn neighbourhood that left a man seriously injured Sunday evening.

Police say they received a call at 9 p.m. for a man in his 50s who had been stabbed in the area of Rogers Road and Regent Street, east of Keele Street.

When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the victim was rushed to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police later said his injuries had been determined to be non-life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released.