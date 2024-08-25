TORONTO
Toronto

    • 2 people hospitalized following collision in Mount Dennis

    Police are investigating a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Mount Dennis on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (CTV News Toronto) Police are investigating a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Mount Dennis on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (CTV News Toronto)
    A collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle has left two people injured in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood, police say.

    It happened at the intersection of Weston Road and Ernest Dockray Avenue, east of Jane Street. Police say they received the call for the collision just before 9 p.m.

    A male and female riding the motorcycle suffered unknown injuries, police say.

    Toronto paramedics told CP24 they transported two people to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    Police say the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

