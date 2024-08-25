Suspect sought after one person assaulted in Leslieville

Toronto police are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with an assault in Leslieville that left one person seriously injured earlier this month.

On the evening of Aug. 7, police say two people on board a TTC streetcar got into a verbal altercation.

The suspect allegedly pulled the victim off the streetcar in the area of Queen Street East and Jones Avenue and assaulted them.

Police said the suspect then fled the area. Meanwhile, the victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police released a photo of the male suspect, who is described as five-foot-10 and was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and a black and gold Toronto Raptors baseball hat.

Police said he was carrying a red “Husky” tool bag and was last seen walking a black and white dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.