Toronto police release new photo of man wanted for murder in deaths of two relatives

Toronto police have released a new photo of a 33-year-old man they are seeking in connection with the deaths of his two female relatives.

Police posted the "updated" image of Joseph Ayala to their social media page on Sunday, saying he has not been located yet.

Ayala is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder after his two female relatives were found dead inside their Etobicoke home on Friday afternoon.

Police said a concerned family member called and asked them to conduct a wellness check on their relatives.

"We came here to confirm that they were okay and, unfortunately, did not work out that way," Det. Sgt. Jason Davis of the homicide unit told reporters on Friday. The cause of their deaths is unknown.

Police have not identified the women, aged 82 and 60, but neighbours told CTV News Toronto that Ayala lived with his grandmother Colleen and mother Sherry.

They are the city's 53rd and 54th homicide victims of the year.

Police said Ayala is considered dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach and instead call 911.

He is described as five-foot-11 and has a shaved head.

Police said Ayala is known to wear a cowboy hat, a cowboy-style jacket with tassels on the sleeve and black cowboy boots.