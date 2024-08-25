Police investigating separate shootings in Hamilton that left five injured

Hamilton police are investigating two separate shootings that left five people injured.

The first one occurred at Peddles Tavern on Barton Street East.

Police said they responded to the bar’s parking lot at around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and found a 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims were uncooperative with officers, police said. The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s with dreadlocks and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a hoodie.

The other shooting occurred at Club 33 on Bowen Street. Police said they received a call around 6 a.m. Sunday about shots fired at the establishment.

When they arrived, police said officers found two men and a woman in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Officers are looking for a male suspect in this shooting, described as white with blonde hair and a light beard. He was last seen wearing a black Blue Jays baseball cap, white shirt and black jeans.

“There have been ongoing issues with licensed establishments in the area,” police said in a news release Sunday, adding that they are working with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to revoke licenses to address the violent incidents.

Hamilton police's Shooting Response Team has taken over the investigations into the two shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-4883 or email shootingresponseteam@hamiltonpolice.ca or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.