'We will forever miss you': Toronto vigil held for mother killed by stray bullet
A mother of two young girls who was killed while walking in an east Toronto neighbourhood was remembered at a public vigil on Monday as a woman who treasured her family and cared for her community.
The event held at a park in the city's Leslieville neighbourhood honoured 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat, whom friends and family called Caroline.
She was killed by stray bullet fired in broad daylight more than a week ago.
Scattered thunderstorms did not disrupt the ceremony addressed by the victim's husband Adrian Makurat, friends and Toronto's new Mayor Olivia Chow.
In an emotional speech, Makurat thanked the community for its support since the July 7 shooting.
"The girls are in a good position because I'm looking out at all those aunts and uncles that they don't know they had," he said.
"It was Caroline who put me up on this stage. Not because of what happened last Friday, but because of what a humbling person, friend and mother she is. I think we can take that to heart."
Marie Aragona, a longtime friend of Huebner-Makurat, remembered her as someone who loved to travel and make lasting connections with others.
"We loved and laughed together," Aragona said. "She would want us to love, protect and look out for each other."
"She helped me find the positive in everything," Aragona added.
"We will forever miss you."
A woman weeps as mourners tie yellow ribbons and flowers to a fence following public vigil for Karolina Huebner-Makurat, in Toronto, Monday, July 17, 2023. The mother of two was killed by a stray bullet on July 7 after a shooting in her Leslieville neighbourhood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Chow said it was clear that Makurat had forged deep connections within her community, calling her "a person full of love."
"This is the spirit that must live on -- of love and connection," said Chow, who took charge as Toronto's mayor last week.
Police have said Makurat was shot after a group of three men were in an altercation nearby and two of them fired guns at each other.
Damian Hudson, a 32-year-old Toronto resident, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting, while police continue their search for two outstanding suspects.
Court documents show Hudson previously served 15 months in jail after stabbing someone in the heart, one episode in a lengthy criminal history, and police have said he was out on bail when he was arrested.
The incident has rattled Leslieville residents, who set up a makeshift memorial for Huebner-Makurat shortly after her death, laying flowers, candles and notes mourning her.
Pulin Shah and his partner Tim Kennedy were at the vigil and have lived in the Leslieville neighborhood for five years. Both came to show support for her family and the community.
"She seemed like such a lovely person, a beautiful mother of two beautiful little girls," said Kennedy, who along with others in attendance was asked to pin yellow ribbons and sunflowers to the park fence as a gesture of solidarity with the family.
"She will be so greatly missed by her family I'm sure."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2023.
