TORONTO -- The family of a two-year-old girl who was killed after she was hit by an air conditioning unit that fell from the window of an eight-floor apartment building in Scarborough says they are struggling to cope with the tragedy.

Officers were called on Monday to an apartment complex on Lawrence Avenue East, near Mossbank Drive, shortly before 4 p.m. to assist the injured toddler.

According to police, a mother was entering the apartment complex with her three children when the air conditioning unit fell and landed directly on the girl.

The injured toddler, who has been identified as Crystal Mirogho, was rushed to hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed Tuesday that she has since died of her injuries.

"I heard screaming,” building resident Sherene Bromfield told CTV News Toronto. "I ran on my balcony and I looked over and I could see her trying to revive her daughter."

"They said they had a pulse, a low pulse, and she just started crying."

In a statement released Tuesday night, a lawfirm representing the Mirogho family said they are "devastated".

“Our family has lost our precious baby girl Crystal. We are devastated. We would ask that through this difficult time we be given the opportunity to grieve our loss privately. We wanted to thank the public for the outpouring of support for our family while we are struggling to cope this is tragedy,” the statement from Ristich Law reads.

Police said the girl's two siblings, who are ages five and seven, witnessed the tragic incident.

Police are searching for witnesses and are reviewing surveillance footage to try and determine the sequence of events.

"She's not going to see her able to graduate, to fall in love, to do all the things that other parents are going to be able to do with their baby girls," building resident Monique Catline said.



"The thought of something like that happen to somebody's child, there's no words," another resident said.

Residents said that last year, building management offered to swap window units with portable air conditioners residents could keep inside their homes free of charge. Some residents accepted the offer and some did not.

In a statement, the Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of the child.

“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and we offer them our sincere condolences. TCHC staff are onsite at the building today to assist tenants who require support,” the statement reads.

“Toronto Community Housing staff attended at the building yesterday alongside Toronto Police Service to investigate what took place and we continue to review this incident. We will take any appropriate action once the facts are known.”

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, Slavko Ristich of Ristich Law said that while it's too early to say if a lawsuit will be filed against TCHC, they do plan to put the corporation "on notice" on Wednesday.

No charges have been laid and police say the investigation is ongoing.