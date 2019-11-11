A child is being rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by an air conditioning unit that fell from an apartment building in Scarborough.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue and Mossbank Drive.

Police said that the air conditioning unit fell from the eight floor of the building.

The child sustained life-threatening injuries, paramedics said, and is being transported to a pediatric trauma centre.

This is a developing news story. More to come.