Child critically injured after air conditioning unit falls from Scarborough apartment
Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue and Mossbank Drive after an air conditioner fell from an apartment building and struck a child. (Corey Baird/CTV News Toronto)
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 4:02PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 11, 2019 4:37PM EST
A child is being rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by an air conditioning unit that fell from an apartment building in Scarborough.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near Lawrence Avenue and Mossbank Drive.
Police said that the air conditioning unit fell from the eight floor of the building.
The child sustained life-threatening injuries, paramedics said, and is being transported to a pediatric trauma centre.
This is a developing news story. More to come.