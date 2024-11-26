TORONTO
Four teens among 5 people injured after stolen vehicle collides with car in Toronto

Five people were rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash involving a stolen car in Scarborough, Toronto police say.
Five people have been hospitalized, including four teenagers, following a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Scarborough late Monday night.

The two-vehicle collision occurred near Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road at around 10:30 p.m.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which is probing the circumstances surrounding the incident, officers were conducting “mobile traffic enforcement” on Brimley Road when they saw a Honda CRV travelling “at speed.”

Officers followed the vehicle, the SIU said, and as it travelled through the intersection, the Honda struck an Audi before colliding with a vacant bus shelter.

Paramedics told CP24 that four teens, who were travelling in the Honda, were taken to a trauma centre for treatment. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police confirmed that two males and two females are now in custody in connection with the crash.

An occupant of the Audi suffered minor injuries, paramedics said.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case, the SIU confirmed. 

