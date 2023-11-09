TORONTO
Toronto

    • Video shows 'brazen' smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store in Brampton

    Video has surfaced online of what police are calling a “brazen” smash-and-grab-style robbery at a jewelry store in Brampton.

    Police say one person has been charged in connection with the robbery, which took place at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a store inside the Bramalea City Centre

    According to investigators, three suspects attended the store wearing disguises to conceal their identities and armed with hammers. It is alleged the suspects demanded money and jewelry and smashed display cases, removing a “significant” quantity of merchandise, as seen in the video.

    The video, posted to Instagram by the store, shows the suspects smashing display cases with hammers while wearing masks and hoodies. Security officers can be heard repeatedly shouting “drop the hammer” before apprehending one suspect. The additional two suspects can be seen fleeing the scene.

    No injuries were reported by store staff or security officers.

    In a statement provided to CTV News Toronto on Thursday, a spokesperson for the Bramalea City Centre credited the “quick response” of the mall’s security team for helping to ensure that “nobody was injured” prior to the arrival of police on scene.

    “The Peel Regional Police are currently investigating, and we are in full cooperation,” the spokesperson said.

    A suspect identified as Even Sosa-Reyes, 18, of Brampton, was charged with robbery and wearing a disguise. He appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a bail hearing on Thursday. Police say that investigators anticipate that there may be further charges as the probe continues.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Freeland to table housing and affordability-focused fall economic statement Nov. 21

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, when she tables the 2023 fall economic statement. With a slowing economy and a revised spending and savings plan, Freeland is framing this update as a check-in on government's housing and affordability plans.

    Liberals table 'anti-scab' legislation, satisfying NDP supply deal commitment

    Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan tabled new labour legislation Thursday proposing new 'anti-scab' provisions, a commitment that he needed to meet by the end of the year under the terms of the minority Liberals' confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP. The minister is also framing the move as 'the biggest thing to happen to collective bargaining in Canada, in decades.'

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News