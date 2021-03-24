TORONTO -- Police say a dump truck driver is facing charges after pushing a Cooper Mini for half a kilometre up a Gardiner Expressway on-ramp on Tuesday.

Video of the alarming incident, which was posted on social media, showed a dump truck pushing a sideways red Mini on the highway downtown.

Police say the two vehicles were involved in a collision at the ramp near Lake Shore Boulevard and Jarvis Street shortly before 10 a.m.

"The dump truck continued up the ramp and onto the expressway, pushing the vehicle sideways the entire way. The dump truck was flagged down by passing motorists," Toronto police said in an email to CP24.

The driver of the Mini was assessed at the scene but was not transported to hospital.

The dump truck driver, police say, was charged with several driving and commercial motor vehicle offences.