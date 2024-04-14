Victim seriously injured in east Toronto assault, suspect outstanding

Police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly assaulted and seriously injured another person in Toronto’s east end over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday near O’Connor Drive and Wakunda Place, which is just west of Victoria Park Avenue.

Toronto police said they responded to a call for unknown trouble in that area at around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, a man assaulted another individual then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, they said.

Lemarr Fields-Gabriel, 35, of no-fixed-address, is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.