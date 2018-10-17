

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





Convicted rapist and killer Paul Bernardo is facing a parole board today.

It is the dangerous offender's first bid for freedom after serving 25 years in prison for the murders of two teenaged girls and numerous rapes in the Scarborough area.

He was sentenced to life without parole eligibility until he had served 25 years since his arrest in early 1993.

As part of Wednesday's hearing, the mother's of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy submitted victim impact statements.

Donna French's daughter was abducted by Bernardo on April 16, 1992 and murdered three days later.

Her statement is below:

Debbie Mahaffy's daughter was kidnapped and murdered in June of 1991.

Her statement is below: