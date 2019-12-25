TORONTO -- A man allegedly dragged another man for a short distance before crashing into a brick barrier while attempting to steal a vehicle in Mississauga on Wednesday morning.

Officers with Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Guildwood Way and Eglinton Avenue West at around 10 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle rollover.

According to police, an adult male victim was warming up and packing up his vehicle when a man approached and allegedly attempted to flee in the SUV.

The victim attempted to stop his vehicle from driving off, police said, when he was “dragged a short distance before the vehicle flipped.”

A photo of the incident posted online by Peel Regional Police shows the SUV up against a brick barrier at an intersection.

The victim was taken from the scene to a trauma centre. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

An adult male suspect was taken into police custody for theft of a vehicle when officers arrived on scene. He is currently in hospital with unknown injuries.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.