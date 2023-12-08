TORONTO
Toronto

Used clothing store in Toronto's west end evacuated after grenade found inside: police

Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A used clothing store in Toronto’s west end has been evacuated after a grenade was reportedly found on the premises, police say.

Police say that officers were first dispatched to the store near Rogers Road and Keele Street just after 10 a.m.

No further details have been provided.

Roads are currently blocked in the immediate area.

