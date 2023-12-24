TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two people injured, one critically, following early morning shooting in the Entertainment District

    A Toronto Police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A Toronto Police cruiser can be seen on Thurs., March 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

    Two people are in hospital, ine with critical injuries, after a Sunday morning shooting in Toronto’s Entertainment District.

    The incident happened near Adelaide Street West and John Street.

    Toronto police said they attended the area shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

    Officers found the first victim, identified as a man in his 30s, at a local hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

    In a follow-up post on X, Toronto police said that a second victim, another man in his 30s, was located at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Investigators have not released any suspect information at this time.

    Adelaide Street was closed between John and Peter streets as police investigated, but has since re-opened.

    Anyone with informaation is asked to contact Toronto polcie or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    More to come. This is a developing story.

