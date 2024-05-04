Bernardeschi scores twice to end goal drought, lift Toronto FC past FC Dallas
Italian star Federico Bernardeschi ended a lengthy scoreless drought with a pair of goals and added an assist Saturday to help Toronto FC defeat FC Dallas 3-1 in MLS play, extending TFC's winning streak to four games in all competitions.
Bernardeschi had been shut out in 19 games since scoring twice in a 3-2 loss to CF Montreal on Aug. 20. But the stylish attacker, who has played a variety of roles this season, has still been an influential figure for TFC.
And the former Juventus man was a threat all night Saturday before an announced crowd of 24,257 at BMO Field.
Substitute Matty Longstaff added an insurance goal in the 83rd minute, his first in MLS, with an assist from Bernardeschi and Tyrese Spicer. Longstaff's older brother, Sean, scored for Newcastle United earlier in the day in a 4-1 win over Burnley in English Premier League play.
Sam Junqua scored a consolation goal for Dallas in the 87th minute.
Toronto (6-4-1) started slowly but came on as the first half wore on. And Bernardeschi appeared to have got on the scoresheet in the 39th minute when, receiving the ball from Jonathan Osorio just inside the penalty box, he pivoted and sent a low shot past Dutch-born goalkeeper Maarten Paes.
But the Italian's celebration was short-lived as referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere, after being summoned to the pitch-side monitor by the video assistant referee, waved the goal off for offside.
Bernardeschi got a second bite at the apple in first-half stoppage time when Lauziere pointed to the penalty spot after Osorio went down in a challenge from Patrickson Delgado, who had seemed to get the ball.
The penalty call survived video review with Bernardeschi standing over the ball, waiting to take the spot kick. Paes made the save but could not get to the rebound and the Italian knocked it home.
Dallas (2-6-2) understandably did not like the call.
Bernardeschi, the team's designated penalty-taker, also missed a spot kick April 20 in a 1-0 win over New England. He had been good on his previous seven penalties.
There was no mistake with Bernardeschi's second goal, a highlight-reel banger in the 52nd minute that saw the Italian cut to his left and hammer a shot into the top corner from outside the penalty box.
FC Dallas was making its first trip to BMO Field since 2018.
The Texas side arrived on the back of a 2-0 win over Houston which ended a seven-game winless run that followed a 2-1 win over San Jose in the Feb. 24 season opener.
It marked the first meeting between the two teams since February 2022 when they drew 1-1 in Frisco, Texas. Toronto had not beaten Dallas since a 1-0 decision in July 2016 at BMO Field, going 0-3-1 since against the Texans.
Dallas arrived with a 11-2-6 career edge in league play.
But Toronto went into the weekend in fourth place in the Eastern Conference while Dallas was 13th in the West, with only one of its eight points collected away from home where it was 0-3-1.
Toronto coach John Herdman made two changes to his starting 11, giving newly acquired winger Derrick Etienne Jr. his first start and Spicer.
The club had no comment on a report that it has reached a mutual agreement with Canadian forward Ayo Akinola to terminate his contract. But such a move would not come as a surprise given the 24-year-old has seen just 82 minutes of playing time in the league this season spread over five appearances.
Akinola, whose contract runs through 2023 with an option for 2025, made US$771,875 last season.
Canadian international midfielder Liam Fraser, a former Toronto homegrown player, started for Dallas with former TFC defender Omar Gonzalez on the bench.
Toronto was forced to withdraw Raoul Petretta in the 16th minute after a nasty tackle from Croatian forward Peter Musa.
Both teams were missing players through injuries.
Toronto was without Lorenzo Insigne, Richie Laryea, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Shane O'Neill and Brandon Servania. The club signed TFC 2 forward Jesus Batiz to an MLS short-term agreement for the game for some insurance.
The 24-year-old Honduran has started all five of TFC 2's 2024 MLS Next Pro matches to date, with two goals and two assists.
Dallas was missing Geovane Jesus, Amet Korca, Sebastian Lletget, Paxton Pomykal and Argentine designated player Alan Velasco.
The visitors sent on Jesus Ferreira to start the second half. The designated player's minutes have been limited of late as he returns from a hamstring injury.
Toronto plays at CS Saint-Laurent on Wednesday in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play before hosting New York City FC on Saturday. Dallas entertains USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC in U.S. Open Cup round-of-32 play Tuesday.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2024
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau acknowledges charges in Nijjar killing, calls for commitment to democracy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has acknowledged the charges laid Friday in relation to the murder of B.C. Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.
Bodies recovered in Mexico likely 2 Australians, 1 American who went missing: officials
Three bodies recovered in an area of Baja California are likely to be those of the two Australians and an American who went missing last weekend during a camping and surfing trip, the state prosecutor’s office said Saturday.
Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran's cemetery; receives 21-gun salute
Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.
Mystik Dan wins the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in a three-horse photo finish
Mystik Dan won the 150th Kentucky Derby in a photo finish, edging out Forever Young and Sierra Leone for the upset victory.
'I just can't believe that it took so long': Body found in wreckage 3 months after deadly fire
A man accused of arson in a January Old Strathcona apartment fire is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a body was discovered in the burned building late last month.
Quebec police hand out hundreds of tickets to Hells Angels and other bikers before 'first run' meeting
Quebec provincial police handed out hundreds of fines to Hells Angels members and other supporting motorcycle clubs who met for their 'first run' in a small town near Sherbrooke, Que.
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal man on the hook for thousands of dollars after a feature on his Tesla caused an accident
A Montreal man is warning Tesla drivers about using the Smart Summon feature after his vehicle hit another in a parking lot.
-
Sandy Beach in Hudson, Que. closed for the summer
The town of Hudson, Que. has closed Sandy Beach for the summer, just as the weather is starting to be warm enough to enjoy it.
-
Crowds show up in Kahnawake for Star Wars Day at collectibles expo
Hundreds of vendors, collectibles and sci-fi and fantasy nerds of all stripes took in the K-Town Collectibles Expo in Kahnawake Que. that kicked off on Star Wars Day, May the fourth.
Ottawa
-
'We're scared': Firefighters battle 2nd blaze in Overbrook highrise in 2 days
Ottawa Fire Services say crews battled a fire that broke out in the bedroom of an Overbook highrise on Friday evening - less than 48 hours after a fire in the same building displaced hundreds of residents and sent three people to hospital in critical condition on Thursday.
-
Students staying put on uOttawa's campus as pro-Palestinian encampment continues
Students say they will stay put at an encampment in front of uOttawa until the university divests from companies and organizations with ties to Israel.
-
Hintonburg coffee shop closes for 'unforeseen circumstances'
Hintonburg's Ministry of Coffee will be closed until further notice due to "unforeseen circumstances," the popular Ottawa coffee shop said Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police lay second-degree murder charge in northwestern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service, have charged a suspect with second degree murder following a homicide in a remote Indigenous northwestern Ontario community.
-
Feds hope to table foreign interference legislation next week: LeBlanc
Democratic Institutions Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he plans to table legislation this week to help the federal government address foreign interference, but he wouldn't say whether the proposal will include a foreign agent registry.
-
Police find human remains in remote northern Ont. hamlet
Shortly after 9 a.m. on May 3, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) found human remains in a wooded area near Katrine, Ont.
Kitchener
-
'It was completely underwater': Cambridge community remembers devastating flood 50 years later
May 17, 1974 started off like any other sunny spring day, but it very quickly turned into a day of disaster.
-
WRDSB to lay off 106 elementary school teachers
More than 100 teachers at the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) are learning they have been declared surplus will likely be out of a job as of Aug. 12.
-
Chemical spill could be cause of stinky water in Puslinch, Ont., new report says
People living in Puslinch, Ont. may have the answer to why their water smelled so bad last year.
London
-
Steps for Life: Annual fundraiser walk to raise awareness about workplace tragedies
Threads of Life held its 16th annual Steps for Life fundraiser walk for the London, Ont. region at Springbank Park.
-
May the 4th strikes back: Geeks and Co. holding Star Wars event to raise money for charity
May the 4th traditionally marks Star Wars Day, and some London, Ont. area fanatics are expressing their love for the movie franchise.
-
Olympic talent scouts arrive in the Forest City for annual 'RBC Training Ground'
The Canadian Olympic Committee hosted a free talent search in London, Ont. Saturday.
Windsor
-
Windsor theatre performer hopes locally-shot original comedy series changes perception of people with disabilities
In the few years since he became completely blind and lost both of his legs in back-to-back amputations, Michael Potter says he is used to people treating him differently — almost to the point of insulting.
-
Canada's oldest and largest high school hack-a-thon reaches decade milestone
An annual 24-hour competition that allows students to explore the realm of computer science and bring their ideas to life by developing a project of their own has reached a milestone this weekend.
-
Teen charged in connection with armed robbery
The Windsor Police Service has arrested a 17-year-old boy following an armed robbery in the city’s west end.
Barrie
-
Canadian Armed Forces and first responders team up for training in Wasaga Beach
With fire season just around the corner, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) teamed up with local first responders in Wasaga Beach on Saturday to enhance their readiness in the event of a domestic emergency.
-
OPP investigating online gambling operation in Orillia
OPP is investigating an online gambling operation within Orillia High Schools.
-
One Person seriously injured after vehicle collided with train in Caledon
One Person has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collided with a train in Caledon on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle in St. Vital
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside a convenience store in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood early Saturday morning.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
15-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder in Lake St. Martin First Nation shooting
A 15-year-old boy from Lake St. Martin First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia NDP leader says party is election ready, announces housing plan
Nova Scotia's NDP leader announced a program aimed at easing the cost of housing during a rousing campaign-style speech before the party's annual convention in Halifax today.
-
15-year-old boy dies following ATV collision: N.B. RCMP
A 15-year-old boy, from the Bathurst region, has died following an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision in Beresford, N.B.
-
Hundreds take part in annual Great Cape Breton Cleanup
During Saturday afternoon and evening, dozens of volunteers were out picking up trash throughout downtown Sydney.
N.L.
-
Funeral today for broadcasting legend and voice of 'Hockey Night in Canada' Bob Cole
A funeral is being held today for hockey broadcasting legend Bob Cole in his hometown of St. John's, N.L.
-
Newfoundland fisherman says police broke his leg during protest that delayed budget
Richard Martin is spending this year's fishing season on land after he says a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer broke his left leg in three places during a protest last month that shut down the provincial legislature.
-
'I feel honoured to say I was his friend': Wayne Gretzky remembers Bob Cole
Tributes continue to pour in for Bob Cole as his family has confirmed a funeral will be held for the legendary broadcaster Friday in St. John's, N.L.
Edmonton
-
2 motorcyclists hit on Highway 21 after vehicle crosses centre line near New Sarepta Saturday: RMCP
RCMP closed a stretch of Highway 21 near New Sarepta on Saturday afternoon after a serious crash involving two motorcycles.
-
1 dead, 1 arrested after Friday morning assault near Alberta Avenue
A man is dead after an assault Friday morning near Alberta Avenue.
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Serious collision impacts traffic along Highway 2A near Aldersyde
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious collision on Highway 7 at 32 Street East in Okotoks.
-
Work stoppage possible as WestJet issues lockout notice to maintenance engineers' union
A lockout notice issued by WestJet to a union representing aircraft maintenance engineers could result in a work stoppage next week.
-
Netflix is filming a western series in Calgary starting this month
Netflix is set to begin filming a western series with a star-studded cast in Calgary this month. The Abandons, created by Kurt Sutter from Sons of Anarchy fame, follows “a group of diverse renegade families living on the fringes of society in 1850s Oregon.”
Regina
-
2024 Saskatchewan Baton Twirling Championships held in Regina
Baton twirlers from across the province competed in Regina over the weekend, trying to qualify for a spot to compete at the Canadian Championships in Oshawa Ont., in July.
-
Piece of Regina military history makes its way to France
A plane bound for Juno Beach in France took off from the Prairies on Friday with a piece of military history.
-
Human remains found in rural Sask. possibly a decade old, RCMP say
RCMP say human remains found in a rural area in central Saskatchewan may have been there for a decade or more.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man charged with murder after elderly assault victim’s death
A 57-year-old man from Naicam has been charged with second-degree murder following the death of an 81-year-old man who succumbed to injuries sustained from an assault.
-
‘Love has no boundaries’: Sask. couple in their 90s and 80s get married
Eighty-two-year-old Susan Neufeldt and 90-year-old Ulrich Richter are no spring chickens, but their love blossomed over the weekend with their wedding at Pine View Manor just outside of Rosthern.
-
Minten’s dagger halts Warriors' late-game comeback, chance to advance for Blades
The WHL Eastern Conference Final between the Saskatoon Blades and Moose Jaw Warriors has been full of see-saw momentum shifts, heart-stopping moments, and overtime heroes. Game 5 had all of the above.
Vancouver
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
1 dead, 1 arrested at rural property in Mission, B.C.
Homicide investigators have been called to Mission, B.C., after a man died Friday night.
-
Police investigating string of 'targeted' shootings in Kamloops
Police arrested a suspect and seized a car after gunshots rang out in North Kamloops early Saturday morning, the third shooting in as many days in the city.
Vancouver Island
-
London Drugs begins 'gradual reopening' on 7th day after cyberattack
Almost a week after all London Drugs stores across Western Canada abruptly closed amid a cyberattack, they began a "gradual reopening" on Saturday.
-
Princess Anne lays wreath at B.C. veteran's cemetery; receives 21-gun salute
Princess Anne paid tribute to veterans buried at a cemetery in British Columbia today, laying a wreath to honour the more than 2,500 military personnel and family members buried there.
-
No proof man lied to brother about number of kittens born in litter, B.C. tribunal rules
A man was denied a $5,000 payout from his brother after a B.C. tribunal dismissed his claim disputing how many kittens were born in a litter.