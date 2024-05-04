TORONTO
    • Driver airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after car and train collide in Caledon

    An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region) An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)
    A driver has been airlifted to the hospital after a car collided with a train in Caledon Saturday afternoon.

    Ontario Provincial Police said the collision occurred on Humber Station Road shortly after 5 p.m.

    According to Ornge air ambulance, a woman in her 20s was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.

    Police said the driver was the lone occupant in the car.

    The cause of the collision is unknown. Police have closed roads in the area for the investigation.

