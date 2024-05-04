Suspect sought after dozens of vehicles damaged in Malton

Peel police are searching for a suspect who they believe is responsible for damaging dozens of parked vehicles in two neighbourhoods in Malton this week.

On Saturday, police told CP24 that officers started receiving calls at around 5:30 a.m. from residents on Dunrankin Drive, located near Morningstar and Goreway drives.

Vehicles were damaged on a residential street in Malton on Saturday, May 4, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/ CP24)

According to police, the callers said their vehicles had sustained damage, and new reports of damaged vehicles continued to come in throughout the morning.

As of Saturday afternoon, police had received at least 20 calls for service so far. Several officers were on the scene and spoke to the owners of damaged vehicles.

Peel police responded to similar calls on Wednesday, more than one kilometre away on Bayswater Crescent and Rockhill Road.

They received 16 calls for damage and theft of vehicles in that area.

“Both incidents appear connected and are believed to have been perpetrated by the same suspect,” police said in a Saturday afternoon news release.

A photo of the suspect has also been released. He is described as between 20 and 25 years old, six feet tall, light-skinned with a slim build, and last seen wearing dark clothing and Nike running shoes.

Police say the person in the photo is wanted for a mischief investigation. (PRP)

Investigators continue to ask anyone who lives in those areas to check their vehicles for damage. Anyone with information, including surveillance footage, is urged to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).