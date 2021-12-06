Toronto police say they are investigating after two men allegedly jumped over the barricade at BMO Field after Sunday's CFL East Division final game and attempted to fight with players.

Investigators said two men allegedly hopped over the barricade and when officers and security intervened, the suspects then assaulted staff and police.

They were ticketed for trespassing and removed from the stadium as well as Exhibition Place, police said.

The Tiger-Cats defeated the Argonauts 27-19 on Sunday to advance to this year’s Grey Cup against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Police did not say whether the suspects were Toronto or Hamilton fans but a video posted on social media by 6ixBuzzTV showed a Tiger-Cats fan involved in an altercation with Argonauts players.

According to police, additional charges could be laid at a later date and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No players have been charged, police said.