TORONTO -- The murder trial for a 23-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling a woman he had met in downtown Toronto hours before is set to resume today.

Tess Richey was reported missing after she went out with a friend in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village on Nov. 25, 2017. She was found dead days later by her mother, who had flown from her home in North Bay, Ont. to Toronto to help with the search.

The 22-year-old’s body was found as Christine Hermeston searched the area with her long-time friend Ann Brazeau. Richey’s body was located at the bottom of an exterior stairwell at the side of a home that was under construction.

In court on Friday, Brazeau detailed the grisly discovering and Rachel Richey, Tess’ sister, described the panicked phone call from their mother that followed.

Richey’s body was discovered the day before she would have turned 23.

Richey moved to Toronto when she was 19-years-old. She was the youngest of five sisters and had dreams of being a flight attendant who could travel the world.

Crown prosecutor Beverley Richards outlined the case against the accused, Kalen Schlatter, in her opening statements to the jury on Thursday.

Richards alleged that Schlatter strangled Richey to death and left semen and saliva on her clothing before abandoning her body at the construction site.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

The trial is expected to last six weeks.

After Richey’s mother discovered her daughter’s body just metres from where she was last seen, the Toronto Police Service faced public criticism for officers’ failing to properly search for the 22-year-old.

Two officers are facing disciplinary charges in the matter. Their hearing has been put off until Schlatter’s criminal trial is over.

As well, the police service has launched a review into how it handles missing persons cases connected to the city’s Gay Village following public backlash from community members.

The review is being conducted by a retired Ontario Court of Appeal judge, Gloria Epstein, and is expected to be complete in April.