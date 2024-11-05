TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 person in critical condition after collision in Brampton

    Police are on the scene of a collision in Brampton on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Chopper 24) Police are on the scene of a collision in Brampton on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Chopper 24)
    One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.

    Emergency crews were called to the area of Airport Road and Clark Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. for the collision.

    Police said a second person was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

    The cause of the collision is not immediately known.

    Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

