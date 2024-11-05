Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video
Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.
The incident happened at a residence in the area of Paradise Valley and Fairmont Ridge trails in the Township of King at approximately 6:20 p.m.
Police say that two armed suspects forced their way inside the residence while an adult woman was inside.
The suspects then confronted and shot a male who came to assist the woman, police say.
The 39-year-old man, who was not connected to the home, was later transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female did not sustain any physical injuries.
“As you can imagine being home at 6 p.m. in the evening when two armed intruders break into your house that can be pretty shocking. Physically there were no injuries (to the woman) but you can imagine the shock and fear she will have and is going to have for quite some time,” Const. Kevin Nebrija told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.
Police have said that the home invasion was “targeted” but they have not indicated whether the suspects took anything from the residence.
In the video, released by police on Tuesday, the two suspects are seen inside the home wearing construction vests. At one point one of the suspect steps forward and fires a single gunshot in the direction of the front door of the home.
After a few seconds, both suspects are then seen running out the front door.
Police say that they were last seen getting into a pickup truck and fleeing the scene.
“We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with any dashcam footage or surveillance video from the area,” Nebrija said. “We are also still trying to determine why that house was targeted and what they (the suspects) were after.”
The first suspect is described as a male with tan skin and a medium build, who is approximately five-foot-eight. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt with reflective trimming, a black toque, a black face covering, black shoes and black gloves.
The second suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweater with reflective trimming, a black face covering, grey shoes with white soles, white socks and yellow gloves.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live U.S. election results: Canadian perspectives and analysis
CTVNews.ca is featuring live U.S. election results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
A sharply divided America decides between Trump and Harris
A divided America weighed a stark choice for the nation's future Tuesday as a presidential campaign marked by upheaval and rancor approached its finale.
Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. says the country is prepared for a Harris or Trump administration
Canada's ambassador to the United States said Monday she doesn’t feel anxious about the American election, or its results.
Trudeau and Harris? Poilievre and Trump? Here's who Canadians think would work best with: survey
As Americans prepare to elect their next president on Tuesday, new data from the Angus Reid Institute suggests Canadians hold differing views as to which federal party leaders would be best suited to deal with either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.
Abortion is on the ballot in nine states and motivating voters across the U.S.
Voters in nine states are deciding whether their state constitutions should guarantee a right to abortion, weighing ballot measures that are expected to spur turnout for a range of crucial races.
How exit polls work and what they will tell us on election night
Exit polls are a set of surveys that ask voters whom they voted for, as well as additional questions about their political opinions, the factors they considered in the election and their own backgrounds more broadly.
Trump snaps at reporter when asked about abortion: 'Stop talking about that'
Donald Trump is refusing to say how he voted on Florida's abortion measure -- and getting testy about it.
Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video
Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.
Canada 'deeply concerned' after alleged Russian sabotage plot
The Canadian government says it has raised concerns directly with Russian officials after media reports this week revealed an alleged Russian sabotage operation. The alleged plot included plans to send parcels packed with incendiary devices aboard aircraft destined for Canada and the United States.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue merchants honour veterans with poppy wreaths
Merchants in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue are showing their support for veterans this Remembrance Day in a big way, adorning their storefronts with handmade poppy wreaths.
-
Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce anxious ahead of U.S. election
The Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) is biting its nails while waiting for the results to come in for the U.S. election and candidates' takes on protectionism.
-
Police watchdog looking into Salluit, Que., shooting that killed 1, injured another
Quebec’s police watchdog (BEI) is investigating an intervention by the Nunavik Police Service that killed someone and severely injured another in Salluit, Que., Monday.
Ottawa
-
Three single-family homes damaged by overnight fire in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters were called in the early hours of the morning to a fire that caused serious damage to three single-family homes in Orléans.
-
Doug Ford announces money for cops, asylum seekers in Ottawa; no new transit funds
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced millions of dollars in funding for Ottawa during a visit to the capital on Tuesday, but it was not the transit funding the mayor has been seeking from senior levels of government.
-
Live U.S. election results: Canadian perspectives and analysis
CTVNews.ca is featuring live U.S. election results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man, 18, charged with attempted murder in attack on ex-girlfriend
An 18-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the Temiskaming Shores area of northern Ontario following an attack on a 16-year-old female, police say.
-
Another crash involving truck, horse and buggy in northern Ontario
A horse and buggy were hit by an 'inattentive' pickup truck driver on Highway 17 last week resulting in the driver being injured and horse having to be put down, police say.
-
New homeowners find skeleton in attic 15 years after previous occupant disappeared
Homeowners in France have discovered a skeleton in the attic of an outbuilding while undertaking renovation work.
Kitchener
-
Erick Buhr fired lawyer, requested mistrial before being convicted of grandmother’s death
Erick Buhr fired his lawyer and unsuccessfully requested a mistrial, a week before a jury convicted him of second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter not ready for release: report
A Cambridge woman who killed her daughter in 2020 will stay in a mental health hospital after a review board decided she is still a significant threat to the public.
-
What could U.S. election results mean for Waterloo Region?
Politicians, business owners and chambers of commerce in Waterloo Region are closely watching as Americans cast their ballots to vote for their next president.
London
-
All flags may fly in Strathroy-Caradoc
Strathroy-Caradoc council will not implement a flag ban on municipal properties.
-
Serious injuries reported in late-night crash in Ingersoll
Oxford County police are investigating after a crash late Monday night involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle caused injuries in Zorra Township.
-
Police investigating alleged assault that involved teen and child in Goderich
The incident involving a young teen and child in the area of Blake Street East and Gibbons Street took place on Monday, October 28.
Windsor
-
Shooting in south Windsor leads to attempted murder charge
Windsor police say a 50-year-old man is facing 16 charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting in south Windsor.
-
New business welcomed by vandalism on Erie Street
Tom Lucier isn’t new to vandalism, but wasn’t expecting to get hit before his new place on Erie Street East opens.
-
Live U.S. election results: Canadian perspectives and analysis
CTVNews.ca is featuring live U.S. election results on an interactive map and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET by CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham.
Barrie
-
Former friend claims Ont. woman accused of posing as a nurse for 4 years stole her identity
The former friend of a woman accused of falsifying documents to pose as a nurse in Simcoe County for four years claims the accused stole her identity.
-
Pedestrian killed in train collision in Oro-Medonte
Provincial police are investigating the death of one person following an incident involving a Canadian Pacific Kansas City train in Oro-Medonte.
-
13 shots fired at Cookstown home, investigation underway
Police are investigating after the home of a family of four was shot 13 times early Tuesday morning in a Cookstown neighbourhood.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to another carjacking involving bear spray in city
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was bear sprayed and carjacked on Monday afternoon.
-
Majority of Manitobans prefer Kamala Harris as next president: poll
If Manitobans could head to the polls in Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election, the majority would be voting for the Democratic Party, according to new data.
-
Manitoba ethics commissioner says politician broke conflict law inadvertently
Manitoba's ethics commissioner says a politician broke the province's conflict law, but it was inadvertent and he should not be penalized.
Atlantic
-
Deaths of two people in Cole Harbour the result of intimate partner violence: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says the suspicious deaths of two people in Cole Harbour, N.S., were the result of intimate partner violence.
-
N.S. Liberals vow to build six-lane Halifax bridge, PCs promise free shingles vaccine program
Nova Scotia’s top party leaders are talking traffic congestion, seniors’ health and rental disputes as the provincial election campaign continues Tuesday.
-
About 10 per cent of N.B. students not immunized against measles, as outbreak grows
Data shows that 10 per cent of students in New Brunswick are not immunized against measles as an outbreak in the province continues to grow.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
-
Teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador say violence is on the rise, averaging 22 incidents per school day
School staff are being struck more often, students are fighting more frequently, and police are increasingly being called to school grounds, according to data compiled and released this week by the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
Edmonton
-
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
-
Assault in Hay Lakes deemed 'road rage' by police
Mounties are searching for a driver who they say, in a fit of road rage, assaulted several people in the village Hay Lakes.
-
Alberta spending $42M on recruiting health-care workers, expanding services in rural areas
The Alberta government is funding four new community health centres over the next two years to help support rural areas in the province.
Calgary
-
Bill 31 to add 2 new ridings to Alberta
A new bill from the ruling United Conservative Party (UCP) will add two new seats to Alberta and change how electoral boundaries are considered.
-
Friends of Medicare slams Alberta's delays to physician compensation deal
Friends of Medicare says while Tuesday's announcement of financial support for Alberta's rural health initiatives is welcome news, frustration is continuing to mount over the government's perceived lack of action on its promised physician compensation model.
-
Calgary proposes 3.9% tax increase for single family homes, 3.6% hike overall
A growing population, inflationary pressures and increased spending are all factors driving up Calgary's budget and its tax rate, the city said.
Regina
-
How many people voted in advance polls for Regina's municipal election?
Regina's municipal election is set for Nov. 13, but residents had the option of voting in advance polls this past weekend.
-
Bresciani campaign receives endorsement from former Regina mayor
Lori Bresciani's mayoral campaign has received endorsement from a former Regina mayor.
-
Saskatchewan woman up $1.1 million after winning VLT jackpot
A Saskatchewan woman has come away with more than a million dollars after winning big in the hamlet of Kuroki.
Saskatoon
-
TeleMiracle cast list announced as annual staple enters 49th year
TeleMiracle has announced their cast list, including new and returning hosts and performers, as the fundraiser prepares to put on its 49th show.
-
'It gets kind of gross': Residents in downtown building left frustrated without water
Residents of an apartment in downtown Saskatoon were left without water this weekend.
-
Angose 'Goose' Standingwater's last moments alive detailed at sentencing for fatal stabbing
New details of a 2023 fatal stabbing — where the victim walked into Boston Pizza to get help — emerged at Saskatoon Provincial Court, during a sentencing hearing on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man charged with the murder of his estranged wife
A man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Mounties in B.C.’s Interior say.
-
B.C. RCMP say drunk driver crashed SUV then switched seats with passenger – who crashed again
Two drunk women crashed the same SUV into the same parked car in the same motel parking lot in Prince George, B.C., last week, according to police.
-
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria woman sentenced to prison for embezzling $340K from employer
A Victoria woman who admitted to skimming more than $340,000 from her employer has been sentenced to three years in prison.
-
Eby wants all-party probe into B.C. vote count errors as election boss blames weather
Premier David Eby is proposing an all-party committee investigate mistakes made during the British Columbia election vote tally, including an uncounted ballot box and unreported votes in three-quarters of the province's 93 ridings.
-
Mounties investigating after driver killed in Vancouver Island crash
Mounties are investigating after one person was killed in a head-on collision on Vancouver Island over the weekend.