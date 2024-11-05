Suspect seen shooting man during Toronto-area home invasion in new video

Police have released video footage that appears to show a suspect shooting a man who had attempted to intervene in a home invasion in York Region on Monday night.

The incident happened at a residence in the area of Paradise Valley and Fairmont Ridge trails in the Township of King at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Police say that two armed suspects forced their way inside the residence while an adult woman was inside.

The suspects then confronted and shot a male who came to assist the woman, police say.

The 39-year-old man, who was not connected to the home, was later transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female did not sustain any physical injuries.

“As you can imagine being home at 6 p.m. in the evening when two armed intruders break into your house that can be pretty shocking. Physically there were no injuries (to the woman) but you can imagine the shock and fear she will have and is going to have for quite some time,” Const. Kevin Nebrija told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday.

Police have said that the home invasion was “targeted” but they have not indicated whether the suspects took anything from the residence.

In the video, released by police on Tuesday, the two suspects are seen inside the home wearing construction vests. At one point one of the suspect steps forward and fires a single gunshot in the direction of the front door of the home.

After a few seconds, both suspects are then seen running out the front door.

Police say that they were last seen getting into a pickup truck and fleeing the scene.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward with any dashcam footage or surveillance video from the area,” Nebrija said. “We are also still trying to determine why that house was targeted and what they (the suspects) were after.”

The first suspect is described as a male with tan skin and a medium build, who is approximately five-foot-eight. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt, a black T-shirt with reflective trimming, a black toque, a black face covering, black shoes and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black hooded sweater with reflective trimming, a black face covering, grey shoes with white soles, white socks and yellow gloves.