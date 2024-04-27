Trains running again between Jane and Islington stations; still no subway service at Kipling Station

The TTC says subway trains are running again between Jane and Islington stations, but service at Kipling Station remains suspended.

The partial resumption of subway service on the western portion of the Bloor-Danforth Line comes following a lengthy closure caused by a track-level fire that broke out near Islington Station on Thursday afternoon.

About 75 shuttle buses had been running for two days to transport riders between the five affected stations.

The fire “resulted in extensive damage to critical electrical systems necessary to operate trains safely,” the TTC said in a statement.

The cause is being investigated.

The TTC says shuttle buses will continue running between Islington and Kipling Stations as it continues to conduct repair work.

It is unclear when regular subway service will return to that section of Line 2.

“The TTC apologizes for the ongoing inconvenience experienced by customers during this service disruption,” the agency said.