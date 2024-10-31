Toronto set to provide update on city preparations for Taylor Swift concerts
The City of Toronto is set to provide an update today on service and traffic measures to ready the city for Taylor Swift's arrival, with huge crowds expected to flock to the downtown core during her six scheduled shows next month.
Swift will perform at Rogers Centre for her sold-out Eras Tour from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16 and the following week from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, and the city says it is expecting up to 500,000 visitors from outside Toronto.
Tens of thousands of Swifties are expected to use public transit to get to the venue and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, where fan event Taylgate'24 is happening, while overlapping events at Scotiabank Arena could bring up to 20,000 more people downtown.
The Toronto Transit Commission says it has no subway closures planned during the events, and it will have extra service on subway lines 1 and 2 in the hours before and after Swift's showtimes.
The transit agency says it is planning on more streetcars and buses for some routes, including the 509 Harbourfront and the 510D Spadina.
Provincial transit authority Metrolinx says it will have additional staff and signage at Union Station to guide fans to the concerts.
Toronto police say they will work with the event organizers and local stakeholders to manage security measures and crowds.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Charges laid after six-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus north of Toronto: police
A woman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after a six-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus in Vaughan back in June, York Regional Police say.
Ford vehicles recalled in Canada over issues with brakes, steering
Several Ford vehicles have been recalled in Canada due to issues with braking systems, steering and child car seat tethers.
Over 400 alleged victims of ex-Harrods boss Al Fayed come forward
More than 400 alleged victims have so far contacted the legal team working on a case against the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape, lawyer Dean Armstrong said on Thursday.
With condos not selling, Canada faces worsening home ownership crisis
Canada's home ownership crisis is likely to worsen over the next few years as proposed project sales languish at historically low levels, stalling the funding needed for construction, half a dozen economists and realtors told Reuters.
'Fundamental' political shift required to overcome $40 billion NATO spending gap: analyst
Canada will need a profound shift in political priorities if the country is to ramp up spending to meet its international security obligations.
Survivors call on Canada to criminalize residential school denialism
Residential school survivors are calling on Canada to criminalize residential school denialism, days after the release of a report about unmarked graves and burial sites associated with the institutions.
Dozens of North Korean defectors caught by secret police 'vanish', says rights group
More than 100 North Koreans have gone missing after being caught by secret police while trying to defect from the isolated country or even for trying to call relatives in South Korea, a Seoul-based human rights group said on Thursday.
Alzheimer Society supports advance MAID requests, but also good dementia care
The Alzheimer Society says people with dementia should have the right to request medical assistance in dying in advance — but it must not be a replacement for high-quality palliative care.
Bones from the Mary Rose shipwreck reveal what life was like aboard a Tudor warship
Bones recovered from the 1545 Mary Rose shipwreck reveal new insights about life for the crew in Tudor England as well as shed light on how work changes our bones.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman granted bail after being accused of throwing boiling water on child
A Montreal-area woman accused of throwing boiling water on a 10-year-old boy and causing serious injuries has been granted bail.
-
Quebec freezes two major immigration streams, citing pressure on services
The Quebec government has suspended applications for permanent residency from two immigration streams because it says it can no longer accommodate the rising number of newcomers.
-
Newly appointed youth protection head Lesley Hill promises greater transparency
Newly appointed Quebec youth protection director Lesley Hill appeared before journalists on Thursday, promising greater transparency.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo to announce next steps towards Trillium Line opening today
Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar will hold a media availability at 3 p.m. to provide an update on the completion of the 21-day trial running period and an "overview of the next steps."
-
Ottawa to be included on potential high-speed rail line
Ottawa will be a major stop along an incoming high speed rail line, which will soon be announced by the federal government.
-
Record warm Halloween in Ottawa, with a risk of rain for trick-or-treating
Trick-or-treaters may need the raingear, but not the big coat for Halloween, on a record-breaking warm October day in Ottawa. The temperature hit 22.6 C at 1 p.m., setting a record for the warmest Oct. 31 in Ottawa history.
Northern Ontario
-
Mother intentionally jumps over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old: police
A 33-year-old mother climbed over a safety rail and intentionally went over Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, according to New York state police, who said Wednesday that search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.
-
Weather alerts issued in the northeast for expected first accumulating snowfall, rain warning
Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday in anticipation of heavy rain and the first accumulating snowfall of the season in the northeast with up to 10 cm expected.
-
Police say impaired driver pulled into the wrong house near Thessalon, argued with homeowner
A Goulais River man has been charged with impaired driving and entering a premises without permission after he pulled into a driveway he thought was his and argued with the homeowner.
Kitchener
-
Will it rain on trick-or-treaters?
It might not be a ‘dark and stormy’ night, but trick-or-treaters may get a little wet tonight.
-
Largest seizure of fentanyl in Brantford Police Service history
Following a significant drug investigation, the Brantford Police Service (BPS) has seized the largest amount of fentanyl in the service’s history.
-
Roads closed in Cambridge following crash involving transport truck
Drivers will need to avoid the Eagle Street North and Concession Road area of Cambridge due to a crash investigation.
London
-
Photo released of suspect wanted in London hate-motived crime
As reported on Tuesday, police said a man was with his family in a park near King Street and Thames Street, when an unknown man approached.
-
Gunfire reported after road rage incident: South Bruce OPP
Police are investigating a road rage incident that led to gunfire on Wednesday. Around 11 p.m., OPP were sent to a home on Bruce Road 1 near Paisley.
-
Vest with police crest sewn on among items seized by police in Sarnia bust
A search warrant was used at a home where police seized several items including loaded weapons and a ballistic vest that had an old Sarnia police crews sewn on the front of it.
Windsor
-
Officials sign order to terminate emergency in Wheatley
An official signing of the order to terminate the emergency in Wheatley takes place in Chatham-Kent Thursday afternoon.
-
Windsor man details sister’s horrific assault, calls for awareness and protection
A Windsor man is speaking out on behalf of his sister after she suffered a brutal act of violence in the city last month, which police believe to be an act of Intimate Partner Violence.
-
Windsor man wins $100,000 through Encore
A Windsor man has won $100,000 through Encore on a Lotto 6/49 ticket.
Barrie
-
Barrie senior arrested on child pornography charges
Barrie man arrested by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) faces slew of child interference and pornography-related charges.
-
Barrie mayor supports controversial idea to address homeless encampments
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is ready to take action to address the issue of homeless encampments popping up in open areas, which is bound to come with some backlash.
-
SIU investigating fatal shooting involving a teen and police in Aurora
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the death of a teenage suspect who was shot by York Regional Police officers in Aurora on Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
Survivors call on Canada to criminalize residential school denialism
Residential school survivors are calling on Canada to criminalize residential school denialism, days after the release of a report about unmarked graves and burial sites associated with the institutions.
-
Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd pay visit to Winnipeg restaurant
One Winnipeg restaurant got a surprise visit from a pair of ‘Lord of the Rings’ stars.
-
What Halloween candy has the most sugar? A Manitoba dentist drills into the nutritional facts
Before the trick-or-treating sugar rush sets in, a Manitoba dentist is reminding parents and caregivers just how much candy kids should consume on All Hallows’ Eve and beyond.
Atlantic
-
'Her truth is important': Daughter of N.S. murder victim wants police to release details about domestic violence cases
The daughter of a Nova Scotia woman who was killed by her husband of 33 years earlier this month in Enfield says she wants police to release more details about domestic violence cases.
-
Woman, 24, dies after being hit by Halifax Transit bus Thursday
A 24-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a Halifax Transit bus Thursday morning.
-
CRA extends exemption on filing requirement: What you need to know
The Canada Revenue Agency extended a reporting exemption it introduced years ago. Bare trusts will not require the submission of a T3 Return or Schedule 15 for the 2024 tax year.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador cautioned about growing debt as province touts success
Newfoundland and Labrador's auditor general has issued a warning about the province's financial position as the government announced it would finish the 2024-25 fiscal year with a higher-than-expected deficit.
-
Police charge off-duty Newfoundland RCMP officer with impaired driving
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged an off-duty RCMP officer for allegedly driving while impaired, following a crash on Sunday.
-
Human remains found in ocean near Placentia Bay ID'd as missing Coast Guard employee
The human remains recovered off Placentia Bay, N.L., earlier this month have been identified as the coast guard employee who went missing at sea in September.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Nurses reject mediator-recommended collective agreement
Alberta's nurses have rejected a new collective agreement proposed by a mediator.
-
Oilers begin spooky McDavid-less stretch against Predators on Halloween
The Edmonton Oilers are preparing to move on without their superstar for the time being. Meanwhile, the Nashville Predators hope their early struggles are behind them.
-
Central Edmonton church vandalized twice in September after arson last year
A north-central Edmonton church was vandalized twice in September and police are searching for at least two suspects.
Calgary
-
1 dead after being hit by CTrain
A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by the CTrain Thursday morning, EMS told CTV News.
-
Alberta's legislation affecting transgender youth expected today
Alberta is expected to table legislation concerning transgender Albertans on Thursday.
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after crash
Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle early Thursday morning.
Regina
-
Experience or fresh faces? Regina's mayoral candidates faceoff in debate ahead of Nov. 13 vote
Nine of Regina's eleven mayoral candidates faced off in a debate on Wednesday evening, discussing a variety of topics.
-
One constituency remains to be decided in Saskatchewan's 2024 election, it will come down to final mail-in ballots
The final constituency to decide in Saskatchewan's 2024 election will come down to the final mail-in ballots, with the race still too close to call in Saskatoon Westview.
-
Regina man arrested following robbery on 5th Avenue
A Regina man was taken into custody after a business on 5th Avenue was robbed Wednesday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP say human remains found in Alberta belong to missing Onion Lake Cree Nation man
Saskatchewan RCMP say that human remains found on Monday north of Lloydminster near the Alberta/Saskatchewan border were those of Serayne Kematch.
-
One constituency remains to be decided in Saskatchewan's 2024 election, it will come down to final mail-in ballots
The final constituency to decide in Saskatchewan's 2024 election will come down to the final mail-in ballots, with the race still too close to call in Saskatoon Westview.
-
'The rules are clear': Sask. First Nations leaders say Cameron not eligible to run for FSIN Chief
Delegates from 74 Saskatchewan First Nations head to the polls on Thursday to elect a new chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).
Vancouver
-
Driver may not be aware they struck, killed 21-year-old father on Vancouver Island: RCMP
Mounties say a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 21-year-old father on Vancouver Island last week may not be aware they hit someone.
-
Vancouverite transforms home into 'City Hell' for Halloween
When it comes to Halloween decorations, one Vancouver resident loves to push the limits.
-
Mounties in B.C. seize 'largest, most sophisticated drug super lab in Canada'
Mounties in British Columbia are set to announce details of the seizure of what investigators are calling the largest and most sophisticated drug 'super lab' in Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver may not be aware they struck, killed 21-year-old father on Vancouver Island: RCMP
Mounties say a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 21-year-old father on Vancouver Island last week may not be aware they hit someone.
-
Mounties in B.C. seize 'largest, most sophisticated drug super lab in Canada'
Mounties in British Columbia are set to announce details of the seizure of what investigators are calling the largest and most sophisticated drug 'super lab' in Canada.
-
Federal government to stop paying B.C. woman for job she doesn't have
There appears to be an end in sight for the strange predicament of a B.C. woman who was being paid by the federal government for a job she was hired for but never actually did.