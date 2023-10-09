Toronto police say they will be out to keep the peace ahead of planned rallies around Israel-Hamas war
Toronto police say they will be out to ensure public safety ahead of two planned demonstrations in the city over the latest fighting between Israel and Hamas.
A 2 p.m. demonstration by the Palestinian Youth Movement is set to take place downtown at Nathan Phillips Square. Later in the day, a 7 p.m. rally in support of Israel is set take place at Mel Lastman Square in North York.
“Police will be on-scene to keep the peace and ensure public safety,” Toronto police said in a tweet.
TPS said they will also be providing crowd control and said anyone who has concerns at the events should approach an officer or call police to make a report.
In a statement posted to social media, Mayor Olivia Chow said Monday that the 2 p.m. event is an unsanctioned event in support of Hamas and she condemned it.
“The Government of Canada has rightly listed Hamas as a terrorist organization and we simply must not tolerate any support of terror, full stop,” Chow said in her statement. “The rally to support Hamas at Nathan Phillips Square today is unsanctioned, without a permit and I unequivocally denounce it. Glorifying this weekend's indiscriminate violence, including murder and kidnapping of women and children, by Hamas against Israeli civilians is deplorable.”
She said she is receiving regular updates from Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw, who has promised to address and investigate any suspected incidents of hate.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Police Services Board is holding a special closed-door meeting at 10 a.m. ahead of the demonstrations. The board did not say exactly what the meeting pertains to, only that it relates to a public security matter.
Tensions in the local Jewish community have been high following the surprise attack by Hamas, which came on a Jewish holiday over the weekend. The attack saw militants storm into Israel, killing young people at a music festival and families in their homes and also hauling away girls and elderly people to Gaza as hostages.
Israel has retaliated with a bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
Around 700 Israelis and 500 Palestinians have been killed in the flare-up so far.
- LIVE UPDATES: Israel vows complete siege of Gaza
Locally, there's also been outrage online over celebrations held by some Palestinian groups over the weekend in the wake of the attacks.
One group called on its members to celebrate the attacks by waving Palestinian flags over the Roncesvalles pedestrian bridge over the Gardiner Expressway Saturday, while a coffee shop in Mississauga held a party into the night, with people dancing on cars and eating cake.
Premier Doug Ford called the celebrations “reprehensible and disgusting” Sunday and said they have no place in Ontario.
Two city councillors — Brad Bradford and James Pasternak — have also called for the unpermitted Nathan Phillips Square demonstration to be blocked in an open letter, arguing that it would violate city policies by promoting hate.
Police are advising that people should also expect traffic delays and intermittent road closures around the demonstrations.
Toronto Police Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue will be providing an update on the response to the planned demonstrations at 11:30 a.m.
