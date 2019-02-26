

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have released security camera video showing a suspect vehicle fleeing the scene of a deadly shooting in Rexdale on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators held a news conference where they shared the video with the public two days after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot in broad daylight in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Kendleton Drive.

The male victim, identified by police as Toronto-resident Nicklus McKain, was taken to a trauma centre without vital signs after being located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. He was later pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man also suffered a gunshot wound in the incident. The extent of his injuries is not known.

The video shows a newer model white Nissan Rogue turning onto Kipling Avenue.

“Investigators would like to identify the occupants of the newer model Nissan Rogue that is seen on this video overtaking another car and turning southbound on Kipling Avenue from John Garland Boulevard,” the description of the video posted online said.

No suspect descriptions have been released in connection with this investigation.

In a news release issued by police on Tuesday, investigators said they are continuing to appeal to anyone with dash-cam video who may have been travelling northbound or southbound on Kipling Avenue between John Garland and Rexdale boulevards between 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Sunday to come forward.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).