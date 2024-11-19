TORONTO
Toronto

    • Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity

    A Niagara Regional Police Service sign is shown in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett A Niagara Regional Police Service sign is shown in St. Catharines, Ont., Friday, March 15, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
    Share

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year.

    Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    They say an autopsy later determined the child died as a result of fentanyl and bromazolam toxicity.

    Police say the suspect was arrested Monday and charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life as well as drug offences.

    She is being held for a video bail hearing today.

    Investigators say they are not publicly identifying the suspect to protect the identity of the child and next of kin.

    Police say bromazolam is a drug in the benzodiazepine family that is not prescribed to people in Canada. It has been found mixed in with the region's illegal fentanyl supply, they say.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Woman charged after Ontario toddler dies from drug toxicity

    A 40-year-old woman is facing charges in the death of a toddler who was found without vital signs in a Niagara Falls, Ont., home last year. Niagara regional police say officers found the two-year-old child after they were called to a home on Nov. 21, 2023.

    What three storms impacting the country have in common

    A trifecta of storm systems is impacting Canada this week. A 'bomb' cyclone is bringing severe wind to coastal B.C, while a Texas low has triggered snow and winter storm warnings in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. On the east coast, a stalled area of low pressure has put Atlantic Canada into several days of cloudy, damp, and windy weather.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News