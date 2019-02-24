

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has succumbed to his injuries following a shooting in Rexdale on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened outside in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Kendleton Drive just before 2 p.m.

The male victim was taken to hospital without vital signs from the scene but was later pronounced dead, police said around 3:30 p.m.

Another male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He did not require an emergency run.

Investigators said they are not sure if this was a targeted attack but noted there is no concern for public safety.

No information regarding any possible suspects has been released at this point.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.