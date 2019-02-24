Rexdale shooting leaves male victim dead
The scene of a shooting in Rexdale on Sunday Feb. 24, 2019 is seen.
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 2:13PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 24, 2019 3:49PM EST
A male victim has succumbed to his injuries following a shooting in Rexdale on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened outside in the area of John Garland Boulevard and Kendleton Drive just before 2 p.m.
The male victim was taken to hospital without vital signs from the scene but was later pronounced dead, police said around 3:30 p.m.
Another male victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He did not require an emergency run.
Investigators said they are not sure if this was a targeted attack but noted there is no concern for public safety.
No information regarding any possible suspects has been released at this point.
Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.