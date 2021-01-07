TORONTO -- Toronto police say a 51-year-old man who was wanted in an attempted murder investigation has been arrested on Thursday.

On Jan. 5, the suspect allegedly stabbed a 22-year-old man with who he had a disagreement earlier in the day.

Police said the victim sustained stab wounds to his chest and abdomen and was taken to hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

On Thursday morning, police issued a news release asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect, identified as Roger Xie. He was last seen in the area of University Avenue and Wellington Street West at around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Hours later, police said Xie had been arrested. He was charged with assault, attempted murder, aggravated assault, dangerous weapons and carrying a concealed weapon.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).