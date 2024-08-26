Toronto murder suspect arrested in the United Kingdom

A suspect wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man from Toronto has been located in the United Kingdom.

Toronto police were called to the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets in the early morning hours of May 22 for unknown trouble.

At the scene, officers found a male lying on the ground at the back of a building with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Paramedics rushed the victim to a local trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Four days later, on May 26, he died of his injuries.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Jesse Tubbs of Mississauga.

A Canada-wide warrant was subsequently issued for 24-year-old Adrian Gordon Jr., of Toronto.

Gordon was located and arrested in Luton, England on Aug. 19.

He is currently being held by authorities in the United Kingdom pending extradition to Canada where he will face a charge of first-degree murder.

Toronto Police Service is thanking the RCMP, Interpol, and the United Kingdom National Crime Agency as well as members of the public for their cooperation during this investigation, which was lead by its Centralized Shooting Response Team and Homicide Unit.