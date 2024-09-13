TORONTO
Toronto

Two people seriously injured in fiery rollover outside Humber River Hospital

A badly damaged vehicle sits outside Humber River Hospital following a collision Thursday September 13, 2024. A badly damaged vehicle sits outside Humber River Hospital following a collision Thursday September 13, 2024.
Two people were seriously injured after a vehicle rolled over and caught fire outside Humber River Hospital late Thursday night.

Toronto paramedic services responded to a call about a car fire on Sir William Hurst Avenue, near Keele Street and Highway 401, shortly after 11 p.m.

Paramedics said they transported one person to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. Another was transported with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no immediate information about the age or gender of the two.

Images from the scene show a badly damaged and burned sedan resting half up on the curb outside the hospital.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.

