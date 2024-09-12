TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man in hospital following stabbing in Parkdale

    Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Parkdale on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (CP24) Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Parkdale on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (CP24)
    Toronto police are looking for four to five suspects after a man was stabbed in Parkdale Thursday night.

    Police were initially called to the area of Queen Street West and King Street West just after 9 p.m. for an altercation.

    When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Police said he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    No descriptions of the male suspects have been released.

    It was not immediately known what led to the stabbing.

