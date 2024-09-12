Man in hospital following stabbing in Parkdale
Toronto police are looking for four to five suspects after a man was stabbed in Parkdale Thursday night.
Police were initially called to the area of Queen Street West and King Street West just after 9 p.m. for an altercation.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Police said he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No descriptions of the male suspects have been released.
It was not immediately known what led to the stabbing.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
B.C. will scrap carbon tax if feds remove requirement: Eby
British Columbia's premier says the province will end the consumer carbon tax if the federal government removes the legal requirement to have one.
Actor Chad McQueen, son of Steve McQueen, dies at 63
Chad McQueen, an actor known for his performances in the 'Karate Kid' movies and the son of the late actor and race car driver Steve McQueen, has died. He was 63.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
Trump rules out another debate against Harris as her campaign announces US$47M haul in hours afterward
Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out another presidential debate against Kamala Harris as her campaign announced a massive fundraising haul in the hours after the two candidates met on stage.
'Keep your bags packed': Consul general grilled over $9M NYC condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
NEW N.B. premier's asylum seeker comments spark controversy
Claims from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are 'largely fictitious,' says federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
TIFF pauses screenings of documentary about Russian soldiers due to 'significant threats'
The Toronto Film Festival says it has been forced to pause the screenings of a documentary about Russian soldiers this weekend, citing 'significant threats to festival operations and public safety.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec legislature adopts motion ensuring no eligibility certificates needed to receive health care in English
A motion declaring that Quebecers are not required to present certificates of eligibility to receive health care in English was unanimously adopted by the National Assembly on Thursday.
-
Parents outraged after homeless man allegedly spits on a 3-year-old near daycare
Some parents in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough are worried after a homeless man allegedly attacked a 3-year-old child while he was on his way to daycare located next to a homeless shelter.
-
Quebec MNA Youri Chassin leaves the CAQ ship
In another blow for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), Saint-Jérôme MNA Youri Chassin is leaving the party just hours after publishing an open letter criticizing his own government.
Ottawa
-
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
-
Ottawa resident who tested positive for mosquito-borne virus dies, public health says
An Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis this summer tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEEV), the first human case of the virus in Ottawa.
-
'Buy Local': PSAC changes shopping message amid backlash for asking workers to boycott downtown Ottawa businesses
A federal public service union is now encouraging its members to "buy local" and support neighbourhood businesses, one day after a social media post suggested federal workers boycott downtown businesses in an apparent retaliation for the return-to-office mandate.
Northern Ontario
-
Greater Sudbury's encampment population has doubled in a year
More tents are going up in Energy Court at an encampment near the former safe consumption site trailer.
-
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
-
Police in North Bay say vehicle was driving 155 km/h in an 80 km/h zone
A 66-year-old from a community near Temiscaming is facing charges following a traffic stop Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Councillor questions approval process following 100 complaints about Cambridge event
More than 100 noise complaints were made about a recent late night event at Riverside Park in Cambridge, leading one councillor to question why it was approved in the first place.
-
Family wants to know when – and if – Udo Haan is released
The family of a woman killed by her husband, who then caused an explosion at their Kitchener, Ont. home, say they want to know when he’s out in the community.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man with stage 4 cancer qualifies for Boston Marathon
A Waterloo, Ont. man diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer continues to beat all odds.
London
-
TVDSB releases expenses for off-site retreat to Toronto
More details have been released on the expenses associated with TVDSB's off-site planning meeting in Toronto.
-
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after overnight crash near Western
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a violent two car crash near the Western University gates on Richmond Street north early Thursday morning.
-
Survivor winner training to become a doctor in London, Ont.
A Canadian winner of the reality series Survivor is spending part of her $1 million U.S. paycheck to train to become a doctor in London, Ont.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent moving forward with tiny transitional cabins as number of homeless encampments grows
$3.8 million in funding has been approved by Chatham-Kent Council to see 50 tiny transitional cabins built on Chatham's east side.
-
Crash between car and tractor trailer kills two people
Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.
-
Could a Windsor resident win the record Lotto Max jackpot? Here are the odds:
Some Windsor lotto players are likely hoping for a historic $75 million win this Friday.
Barrie
-
Ont. police officer's spouse charged in historical sexual assault case involving a child
CTV News is learning more about disturbing allegations of sexual assault from 14 years ago in Beeton involving the husband of a Peel Regional police officer.
-
House fire in Barrie displaces residents, cause under investigation
Emergency crews battled heavy smoke and flames after a fire broke out in a garage at a Barrie home Thursday afternoon.
-
Former student arrested after threats against Collingwood Ont. school results in guns, high capacity magazines seizure: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers investigating a threat made against a Simcoe County school arrested two young men and seized several weapons.
Winnipeg
-
'Low property taxes, friendly neighbours': How some Manitoba communities are selling small-town living
Amid a struggle to attract new growth to rural Manitoba, some communities are finding creative ways to sell Manitobans on small-town living.
-
Three new options unveiled for new Manitoba health cards
Premier Wab Kinew posted on Instagram Thursday asking for opinions on three draft designs for the new health cards.
-
Man charged after multiple child sex dolls seized from home: Winnipeg police
A Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after sex dolls designed to look like children were seized from his home.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW N.B. premier's asylum seeker comments spark controversy
Claims from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are 'largely fictitious,' says federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
-
Driver, 15, dies after crashing into power pole, tree in Stellarton, N.S.
A 15-year-old has died after a single-vehicle collision in Stellarton, N.S., early Thursday morning.
-
Tidal power junk: N.S. village wants huge, abandoned moorings moved from fishing area
Residents of a small Nova Scotia community are worried about who will remove four concrete-filled boxcars sitting in their harbour after a tidal power firm collapsed.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating 'targeted' triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask.
Police in Lloydminster have confirmed they are investigating a triple homicide in the border city.
-
Edmonton police seize more than $1.2M in street drugs after months-long investigation
The Edmonton Police Service says more than 66 kilograms of drugs have been seized in a large-scale drug investigation in central Edmonton that started in December.
-
'We need an overhaul': Coun. Andrew Knack on why he's stepping down, and what's next
Edmonton city councillor Andrew Knack discusses his decision not to seek re-election, and what his political future may look like.
Calgary
-
You can catch CTV News Calgary for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, right here
We've produced a special webcast edition of CTV News Calgary for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
-
Teen charged in relation to residential fire in Riverbend, police continue search for second suspect
One teen has been charged and police are searching for a second suspect in relation to a number of fires that took place in Riverbend in late August.
-
Calgary pipeline repairs to be complete by this weekend
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says construction work has been going well and is expected to be wrapped up by this weekend, with restrictions being lifted by Sept. 22.
Regina
-
'Can be a real struggle': Veterinary shortage in Sask. particularly felt by exotic pet owners
As Saskatchewan is facing a shortage of veterinarians, owners of exotic pets are in a particularly tricky situation if their animal needs care.
-
Councillor Lori Bresciani to make 'major announcement' on upcoming election
Councillor Lori Bresciani will make a major announcement regarding her involvement in Regina's upcoming municipal election.
-
Harvest 61% complete, hot, dry weather leading to assorted issues
While mostly dry conditions across the province helped producers steam ahead with harvest, the heat and lack of moisture is contributing to declining soil quality.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask board to green light 31 new positions after infusion of provincial cash
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking its board to green light 31 new full-time positions, after the province committed to permanently fund a host of new officers last week.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
-
Saskatoon police investigating death following garage fire
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead following a fire early Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Family of woman killed in West Vancouver wedding crash upset driver not facing criminal charges
Sixty-seven-year-old Annie Kong was a devoted grandmother who started every day with a video chat with her daughter and two young granddaughters.
-
Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say
It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.
-
Richmond, B.C., currency exchange fined $315K by federal anti-money-laundering agency
A currency exchange in Richmond, B.C., has been fined more than $315,000 for six violations of Canada's anti-money-laundering and terrorism financing rules, the federal regulator that enforces those rules announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. will scrap carbon tax if feds remove requirement: Eby
British Columbia's premier says the province will end the consumer carbon tax if the federal government removes the legal requirement to have one.
-
Harbour Air suspends service between Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, citing low demand
Seaplane operator Harbour Air says it is cancelling one of its routes between Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and temporarily suspending some flights to the Sunshine Coast, due to decreasing ticket sales.
-
Dry conditions mean increased wildfire risk in B.C. through the fall
An expert with the BC Wildfire Service says relentless drought conditions for much of British Columbia sets the stage for more fire activity this fall.