Man in hospital following stabbing in Parkdale

Toronto police are looking for four to five suspects after a man was stabbed in Parkdale Thursday night.

Police were initially called to the area of Queen Street West and King Street West just after 9 p.m. for an altercation.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Police said he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No descriptions of the male suspects have been released.

It was not immediately known what led to the stabbing.