Greenbelt issue a barrier to support for speeding up infrastructure: government poll
One of the largest factors standing in the way of Ontario being able to speed up critical infrastructure projects is a sense of public distrust fostered by the government's own history with the Greenbelt, polling commissioned by the government suggests.
Leger conducted an online survey about infrastructure in mid-to-late December and held focus groups in January. The Greenbelt was frequently cited, more than a year after media reports first raised questions about government ties to developers and several months after the release of two legislative officers' scathing reports.
Both the auditor general and the integrity commissioner found that the government's process to remove 15 parcels of land from the Greenbelt to build 50,000 homes favoured certain developers.
The integrity commissioner found that then-Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark, who resigned after the report was released, violated ethics rules, but said that he had no evidence developers were tipped off about the government's plans for Greenbelt removals. The auditor general found that the property owners stood to see their land value rise by $8.3 billion
Premier Doug Ford ultimately reversed his decision and returned the parcels of land to the Greenbelt, but the RCMP has launched a criminal investigation.
Leger pollsters said the Greenbelt issue was a "clear example" in participants' mindsof government overreach and is a "significant" hurdle to getting Ontarians onside with ways to speed up infrastructure.
"The substantial barrier to implementing any mechanism for fast tracking infrastructure projects lies in the current sense of distrust with the government," Leger wrote in the report on their findings, which the government recently tabled with the legislature.
"Overcoming this, plus some skepticism surrounding motives for expediting projects is crucial for fostering public confidence and facilitating the successful execution (of) initiatives aimed at streamlining processes."
Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said it's unfortunate the government has put itself in this position when Ontario is facing a housing crisis.
"People don't trust this government to make investments, especially in infrastructure, that put people first instead of the interests of wealthy, well-connected insiders," he said.
"It's clear that the Greenbelt scandal and the $8.3 billion that would have gone to a handful of Ford-connected insiders have really undermined the public's trust and confidence in this government to make investments, especially in housing, that put people first."
The vast majority of survey respondents agreed that infrastructure is important, in particular hospitals and public transportation. Highways and the redevelopment of Ontario Place, some of Ford's signature projects, were seen as less of a priority, Leger said.
"Many voiced frustration and opposition to the government's plans to redevelop Ontario Place," Leger wrote in its report.
The survey also found regional differences in opinions on infrastructure projects, with central Ontarians less likely to prioritize the speed of approval processes.
"One possible reason for this is central Ontarians are most likely to have formed a negative view on fast tracking due to their experiences surrounding both the Bradford Bypass and the Greenbelt," said Leger's report to the government.
Ministerial Zoning Orders, which allow the province to override municipal decisions, have been a key way to speed up some projects and also a point of contention among Ford's critics. While about half of the survey respondents supported the use of MZOs, with 36 per cent opposed, almost none of the focus group members did.
"Most opposed the use of MZOs, with the view that this can lead to government corruption and the hollowing out of local control on the future of their communities," Leger wrote in its report.
"The level of recall on the Greenbelt specifically highlights the potential risk associated with utilizing an MZO without proper consultation."
Grace Lee, a spokesperson for Ford, said in a statement that the government is getting critical infrastructure built.
"From new hospitals, schools, roads, and highways to housing-enabling infrastructure, we are getting it done while working with municipalities and providing them with the tools they need to build more homes faster," she wrote.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles said it's no wonder people don't trust Ford.
"Ford's constant flip-flopping has created chaos for planners, municipalities, and most importantly - people who are looking for an affordable home," she wrote in a statement.
Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said members of the public question Ford's motives.
"Doug Ford's $8.3-billion Greenbelt Giveaway showed he's not in it for the people of Ontario," she wrote in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Air Canada flights could halt next week: Here's the latest
Air Canada's potential work stoppage could ground flights, halt cargo and leave travellers scrambling to reschedule next week. Follow along with live updates here.
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
Workers at Walmart warehouse in Mississauga, Ont. vote to unionize in a Canadian first
A group of workers at a Mississauga, Ont. Walmart warehouse has become the first in Canada to unionize at one of the company’s warehouses.
Police investigating 'targeted' triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask.
Police in Lloydminster have confirmed they are investigating a triple homicide in the border city.
New Brunswick premier's comments about asylum seekers spark controversy
Claims from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are 'largely fictitious,' says federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Passenger ordered to pay more than US$5,000 in fuel costs after flight diverted due to bad behaviour
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Court appearance for man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC
A 20-year-old man arrested in Quebec last week over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jews in New York City is expected to appear in court in Montreal.
-
Quebec legislature adopts motion ensuring no eligibility certificates needed to receive health care in English
A motion declaring that Quebecers are not required to present certificates of eligibility to receive health care in English was unanimously adopted by the National Assembly on Thursday.
-
Quebec to make RSV vaccine free for certain priority groups
The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine will be offered free of charge to certain priority groups this fall, the Quebec government announced Friday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OPP investigating 'threatening message' at eastern Ontario high school
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a "threatening message" that was directed towards a school in Kemptville.
-
Bank Street stabbing leaves man with serious injuries
A man was found with non-life-threatening wounds in the early hours of Friday morning on Bank Street in Centretown, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
-
One person dead after stabbing in the Byward Market
A man is dead following a late night stabbing in Ottawa’s ByWard Market, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
Northern Ontario
-
Town hall meeting in northern Ont. aims to address questions about radioactive materials
The Township of Nairn and Hyman, as well as the Township of Baldwin, hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night to discuss the transportation of radioactive material through the area.
-
Passenger ordered to pay more than US$5,000 in fuel costs after flight diverted due to bad behaviour
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
-
Sudbury police searching for suspect accused of Hanmer break-in, assault
Police in Sudbury are asking the public for help in locating a suspect accused of breaking into a Hanmer home, assaulting someone and fleeing with stolen items on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Councillor questions approval process following 100 complaints about Cambridge event
More than 100 noise complaints were made about a recent late night event at Riverside Park in Cambridge, leading one councillor to question why it was approved in the first place.
-
Fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Norfolk County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the cause of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Thompson Road East Friday morning.
-
Family wants to know when – and if – Udo Haan is released
The family of a woman killed by her husband, who then caused an explosion at their Kitchener, Ont. home, say they want to know when he’s out in the community.
London
-
Police say over a dozen people in London defrauded of nearly $2-million
A London man is charged police discovered 18 people have been defrauded of their money. Earlier this year, a victim realized a large sum of money they had invested with a financial advisory in 2023, was missing.
-
'Recession-proof jobs': Mayor says Dr. Oetker put the city on the path to attracting critical partnerships
Celebrating a company that helped put London on a new economic path.
-
TVDSB applies for funding to build or expand five schools in the coming years
A funding request coming down the pipe from Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) to the ministry of education hopes to build four new schools, and expand one in the coming years.
Windsor
-
Hiring freeze at city hall ordered by Drew Dilkens
Using his strong mayor powers, Dilkens said the move is in anticipation of significant budget pressures in preparation of the 2025 City of Windsor budget.
-
Weapons charges laid in Leamington
Leamington OPP have charged two people after an officer saw a suspicious vehicle idling.
-
Suspected fentanyl and cocaine seized in Colchester: Police
A traffic stop has led to the seizure of drugs in Colchester, according to Essex OPP.
Barrie
-
Rabies pop-up clinics in Simcoe County this fall
Veterinarians in Simcoe County are offering several low-cost rabies vaccination clinics to help pet owners protect their dogs and cats from rabies.
-
Meaford airport renamed in honour of Canada's most decorated military veteran
It's one of Meaford's crown jewels and now has a new name in honour of one of Canada's most celebrated soldiers.
-
Cocaine found in woman's pick-up truck: OPP
A R.I.D.E. stop netted police an impaired-by-drugs driver.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Crash closes section of Portage Avenue
A motor vehicle crash has closed a section of Portage Avenue Friday morning.
-
Province accused of spending thousands on green technology without data to back it up
An advocacy group says the Manitoba government has spent nearly a third of a million dollars on electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the past two years – but hasn’t tracked if the chargers are actually being used.
-
'Low property taxes, friendly neighbours': How some Manitoba communities are selling small-town living
Amid a struggle to attract new growth to rural Manitoba, some communities are finding creative ways to sell Manitobans on small-town living.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW N.S. RCMP to hold news conference on woman’s suspicious disappearance
N.S. RCMP to hold news conference on woman’s suspicious disappearance
-
Big drop in gas prices across the Maritimes
The price of gas dropped across the Maritimes overnight, while there was no change in the price of diesel on Prince Edward Island.
-
Call that ended in fatal shooting of Indigenous man was not a wellness check: N.B. RCMP
The assistant commissioner for the New Brunswick RCMP released a statement Thursday evening in regards to a police shooting over the weekend that resulted in the death of a man from Elsipogtog First Nation.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Edmonton
-
Alberta town adopts new resident code of conduct to address staff safety
An Alberta town has laid out rules for how residents must treat municipal staff and the consequences if they step out of line.
-
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
-
Provinces decry Ottawa's plan to resettle asylum seekers across the country
Provincial leaders across Canada are taking turns criticizing the federal Liberal government's proposal to alleviate immigration pressure on Quebec and Ontario by resettling asylum seekers more equitably across the country.
Calgary
-
Computer science scholarship created in memory of international U of C student
A first-of-its-kind scholarship is being created to honour a University of Calgary computer science student who was killed last September.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Latest rain event brought 30 to 70 mm of rain across the region
Steady rain on Thursday impacted much of central and southern Alberta, and that same system has prompted rainfall warnings Friday morning along the Trans-Canada highway east of Calgary.
-
Significant progress made on Calgary's water main repairs, city says
There's more good news from the City of Calgary after it released an updated schedule for repairs as residents and businesses used a lot less water on Thursday, data indicates.
Regina
-
'Can be a real struggle': Veterinary shortage in Sask. particularly felt by exotic pet owners
As Saskatchewan is facing a shortage of veterinarians, owners of exotic pets are in a particularly tricky situation if their animal needs care.
-
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
-
'Really well done': New film focuses on Canadians who fought in Afghanistan
After 14 years of research and planning, a movie has been made telling the true stories of Canadian soldiers who fought in the war of Afghanistan.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask board to green light 31 new positions after infusion of provincial cash
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking its board to green light 31 new full-time positions, after the province committed to permanently fund a host of new officers last week.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
-
Saskatoon police investigating death following garage fire
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead following a fire early Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Rescue operation frees humpback whale off northern B.C.
A humpback whale was so entangled in fishing gear, ropes and buoys that it took four days for a Fisheries Department crew to unravel the mess, Paul Cottrell said.
-
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
-
Like a Michelin star, but for hotels: 10 B.C. properties make inaugural list of honourees
Ten hotels in B.C. have been awarded Michelin keys, a designation that is the equivalent of a restaurant being honoured with a star by the prestigious guide.
Vancouver Island
-
Rescue operation frees humpback whale off northern B.C.
A humpback whale was so entangled in fishing gear, ropes and buoys that it took four days for a Fisheries Department crew to unravel the mess, Paul Cottrell said.
-
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
-
Like a Michelin star, but for hotels: 10 B.C. properties make inaugural list of honourees
Ten hotels in B.C. have been awarded Michelin keys, a designation that is the equivalent of a restaurant being honoured with a star by the prestigious guide.