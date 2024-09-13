Workers at Walmart warehouse in Mississauga, Ont. vote to unionize in a Canadian first

A group of workers at a Mississauga, Ont. Walmart warehouse has become the first in Canada to unionize at one of the company’s warehouses.

More than 40 per cent of the workers at the facility signed a union card this summer. The Ontario Labour Board then awarded them a vote which was held Sept. 10-12.

Unifor, Canada’s largest private sector union, announced in a news release Friday that workers voted to join the union. They did not immediately release the numbers from the vote.

"This victory is the result of uniting around a belief in workplace democracy and better working conditions,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement. “Walmart workers in Mississauga stood up for their rights, and we are excited to get to work on their first collective agreement.”

Unifor said it began its campaign to unionize the facility about 10 months ago in December 2023.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the vote.