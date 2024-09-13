North York shooting leaves teen with serious injuries

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York late Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street after gunshots were heard in the area around 11:18 p.m.

They arrived to find one person suffering with a gunshot wound.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Toronto police said the victim is an 18-year-old man.

Images from the scene showed multiple evidence markers on the ground in the parking lot, and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the glass doors of the building.

Police could be seen unfurling caution tape around an area that included a section of the parking lot with multiple parked vehicles.

Police said a light-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area. There is no suspect description so far.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Police are pictured at the scene of a shooting in the area of Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street Thursday September 12, 2024.