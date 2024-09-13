North York shooting leaves teen with serious injuries
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in North York late Thursday night.
Police said they were called to the area of Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street after gunshots were heard in the area around 11:18 p.m.
They arrived to find one person suffering with a gunshot wound.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Toronto police said the victim is an 18-year-old man.
Images from the scene showed multiple evidence markers on the ground in the parking lot, and what appeared to be a bullet hole in the glass doors of the building.
Police could be seen unfurling caution tape around an area that included a section of the parking lot with multiple parked vehicles.
Police said a light-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area. There is no suspect description so far.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to reach out to police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Police are pictured at the scene of a shooting in the area of Chalkfarm Drive and Jane Street Thursday September 12, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
A 56-year-old Canadian woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps said Friday.
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say
It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.
Passenger ordered to pay more than US$5,000 in fuel costs after flight diverted due to bad behaviour
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Justin Timberlake expected in New York court to plead guilty in drunken driving case
Justin Timberlake is expected to plead guilty Friday following his June arrest in the Hamptons for drunken driving.
Trump rules out another debate against Harris as her campaign announces US$47M haul in hours afterward
Donald Trump on Thursday ruled out another presidential debate against Kamala Harris as her campaign announced a massive fundraising haul in the hours after the two candidates met on stage.
'Keep your bags packed': Consul general grilled over $9M NYC condo purchase
After weeks of pressure, Canada's consul general Tom Clark is testifying on Thursday before a House of Commons committee about the purchase of his new official residence in New York that generated a lot of political attention over the summer.
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Court appearance for man arrested in Quebec for alleged plot to kill Jews in NYC
A 20-year-old man arrested in Quebec last week over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jews in New York City is expected to appear in court in Montreal.
-
Quebec legislature adopts motion ensuring no eligibility certificates needed to receive health care in English
A motion declaring that Quebecers are not required to present certificates of eligibility to receive health care in English was unanimously adopted by the National Assembly on Thursday.
-
Parents outraged after homeless man allegedly spits on a 3-year-old near daycare
Some parents in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough are worried after a homeless man allegedly attacked a 3-year-old child while he was on his way to daycare located next to a homeless shelter.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead after stabbing in the Byward Market
A man is dead following a late night stabbing in Ottawa’s ByWard Market, according to the Ottawa Police Service.
-
Warmer than usual temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday
A mainly sunny day and higher than average temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Friday.
-
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
Northern Ontario
-
Town hall meeting in northern Ont. aims to address questions about radioactive materials
The Township of Nairn and Hyman, as well as the Township of Baldwin, hosted a town hall meeting Wednesday night to discuss the transportation of radioactive material through the area.
-
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
-
Passenger ordered to pay more than US$5,000 in fuel costs after flight diverted due to bad behaviour
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
Kitchener
-
Councillor questions approval process following 100 complaints about Cambridge event
More than 100 noise complaints were made about a recent late night event at Riverside Park in Cambridge, leading one councillor to question why it was approved in the first place.
-
Family wants to know when – and if – Udo Haan is released
The family of a woman killed by her husband, who then caused an explosion at their Kitchener, Ont. home, say they want to know when he’s out in the community.
-
Waterloo, Ont. man with stage 4 cancer qualifies for Boston Marathon
A Waterloo, Ont. man diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer continues to beat all odds.
London
-
TVDSB applies for funding to build or expand five schools in the coming years
A funding request coming down the pipe from Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) to the ministry of education hopes to build four new schools, and expand one in the coming years.
-
Pedestrian fighting for life in hospital after overnight crash near Western
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a violent two car crash near the Western University gates on Richmond Street north early Thursday morning.
-
TVDSB releases expenses for off-site retreat to Toronto
More details have been released on the expenses associated with TVDSB's off-site planning meeting in Toronto.
Windsor
-
Hiring freeze at city hall ordered by Drew Dilkens
Using his strong mayor powers, Dilkens said the move is in anticipation of significant budget pressures in preparation of the 2025 City of Windsor budget.
-
Chatham-Kent moving forward with tiny transitional cabins as number of homeless encampments grows
$3.8 million in funding has been approved by Chatham-Kent Council to see 50 tiny transitional cabins built on Chatham's east side.
-
Crash between car and tractor trailer kills two people
Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP, fire and EMS responded to a crash between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle, at the intersection of Inwood Road and Courtright Line in Brooke-Alvinston.
Barrie
-
Meaford airport renamed in honour of Canada's most decorated military veteran
It's one of Meaford's crown jewels and now has a new name in honour of one of Canada's most celebrated soldiers.
-
Cocaine found in woman's pick-up truck: OPP
A R.I.D.E. stop netted police an impaired-by-drugs driver.
-
Ont. police officer's spouse charged in historical sexual assault case involving a child
CTV News is learning more about disturbing allegations of sexual assault from 14 years ago in Beeton involving the husband of a Peel Regional police officer.
Winnipeg
-
'Low property taxes, friendly neighbours': How some Manitoba communities are selling small-town living
Amid a struggle to attract new growth to rural Manitoba, some communities are finding creative ways to sell Manitobans on small-town living.
-
Missing man last seen in Southdale: WPS
Minawaa Thunderbird-Sky was last seen around noon on Thursday in the city’s Southdale neighbourhood.
-
Goldeyes secure spot in league championship
The Winnipeg Goldeyes are heading to the American Association of Professional Baseball finals.
Atlantic
-
Big drop in gas prices across the Maritimes
The price of gas dropped across the Maritimes overnight, while there was no change in the price of diesel on Prince Edward Island.
-
Call that ended in fatal shooting of Indigenous man was not a wellness check: N.B. RCMP
The assistant commissioner for the New Brunswick RCMP released a statement Thursday evening in regards to a police shooting over the weekend that resulted in the death of a man from Elsipogtog First Nation.
-
New Brunswick premier's comments about asylum seekers spark controversy
Claims from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs that Ottawa wants to force the province to take in 4,600 asylum seekers are 'largely fictitious,' says federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Edmonton
-
Police investigating 'targeted' triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask.
Police in Lloydminster have confirmed they are investigating a triple homicide in the border city.
-
Edmonton police seize more than $1.2M in street drugs after months-long investigation
The Edmonton Police Service says more than 66 kilograms of drugs have been seized in a large-scale drug investigation in central Edmonton that started in December.
-
'We need an overhaul': Coun. Andrew Knack on why he's stepping down, and what's next
Edmonton city councillor Andrew Knack discusses his decision not to seek re-election, and what his political future may look like.
Calgary
-
You can catch CTV News Calgary for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, right here
We've produced a special webcast edition of CTV News Calgary for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.
-
Residents join authorities, officials to discuss social disorder around Savanna Bazaar
They say they love their community and they're willing to fight for it.
-
Calgary pipeline repairs to be complete by this weekend
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says construction work has been going well and is expected to be wrapped up by this weekend, with restrictions being lifted by Sept. 22.
Regina
-
'Can be a real struggle': Veterinary shortage in Sask. particularly felt by exotic pet owners
As Saskatchewan is facing a shortage of veterinarians, owners of exotic pets are in a particularly tricky situation if their animal needs care.
-
Councillor Lori Bresciani to make 'major announcement' on upcoming election
Councillor Lori Bresciani will make a major announcement regarding her involvement in Regina's upcoming municipal election.
-
Harvest 61% complete, hot, dry weather leading to assorted issues
While mostly dry conditions across the province helped producers steam ahead with harvest, the heat and lack of moisture is contributing to declining soil quality.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police ask board to green light 31 new positions after infusion of provincial cash
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking its board to green light 31 new full-time positions, after the province committed to permanently fund a host of new officers last week.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter will face cuts after new proposed shelter opens: province
The proposed downtown location for the city’s newest homeless shelter is drawing criticism from the chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC), which runs the city’s largest emergency shelter.
-
Saskatoon police investigating death following garage fire
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead following a fire early Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Family of woman killed in West Vancouver wedding crash upset driver not facing criminal charges
Sixty-seven-year-old Annie Kong was a devoted grandmother who started every day with a video chat with her daughter and two young granddaughters.
-
Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say
It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.
-
Richmond, B.C., currency exchange fined $315K by federal anti-money-laundering agency
A currency exchange in Richmond, B.C., has been fined more than $315,000 for six violations of Canada's anti-money-laundering and terrorism financing rules, the federal regulator that enforces those rules announced Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. will scrap carbon tax if feds remove requirement: Eby
British Columbia's premier says the province will end the consumer carbon tax if the federal government removes the legal requirement to have one.
-
Harbour Air suspends service between Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, citing low demand
Seaplane operator Harbour Air says it is cancelling one of its routes between Vancouver and Vancouver Island, and temporarily suspending some flights to the Sunshine Coast, due to decreasing ticket sales.
-
Dry conditions mean increased wildfire risk in B.C. through the fall
An expert with the BC Wildfire Service says relentless drought conditions for much of British Columbia sets the stage for more fire activity this fall.