TORONTO
Toronto

    • Brampton collision sends man to hospital in serious condition

    Police are on the scene of a crash in Brampton that sent one man to hospital on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a crash in Brampton that sent one man to hospital on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    A man is in serious condition following a three-vehicle crash in Brampton Thursday night.

    The collision occurred in the Airport Road and Bovaird Drive East area around 9:18 p.m.

    Peel paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported a man to a trauma centre.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News