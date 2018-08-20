

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory says he plans to support a legal challenge of provincial legislation that will slash the number of city councillors nearly in half.

A special meeting is underway at city hall today for councillors to discuss possible legal options to fight provincial legislation that will reduce the number of councillors from the planned 47 to just 25.

Councillors will review a confidential report from the city solicitor’s office about possible legal challenges to the Better Local Government Act, which was tabled by Premier Doug Ford’s government and was given royal assent last week.

Speaking to councillors ahead of the meeting, Tory said the "rapid introduction" of the legislation has put many people in a "complex and unprecedented situation."

"The process by which this monumental change was made was wrong and is unacceptable," Tory said.

In a statement released Monday, Tory said he plans to stand up for Torontonians and fight the bill.

“We take the representation of Toronto citizens seriously," Tory’s statement read.

"We take the governance of this city seriously. And while we, as a municipality, must always acknowledge that we exist and operate within the context of a Canadian constitution, it is our duty to represent the people of Toronto and the best interests of this city at all times – and to make our position clear when we do not believe the actions of other levels of government are in our city’s best interest."

The premier contends that reducing the size of council will make the city run more efficiently, ending unnecessarily lengthy debates at city hall.

The province has also suggested that the move will save the city $25 million.

But opponents of the bill have charged that changing the rules in the middle of a municipal election is undemocratic. Critics have also slammed Ford for making the decision without any formal public consultation.

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath previously accused Ford of using the bill to settle political scores.

Keesmaat accuses Tory of being 'weak'

Mayoral candidate and former chief city planner Jennifer Keesmaat used the meeting as an opportunity to criticize Tory’s response to the bill.

“It was a weak response from a weak mayor. It took a week for him to write a letter. It took him another month for him to say let’s have a legal challenge,” Keesmaat told CP24 at city hall on Monday. “We need someone who will stand up right away with Torontonians, will work with Torontonians to strengthen their democracy.”

Tory’s campaign released a statement in response to Keesmaat's comments, accusing the candidate of “playing politics.”

“Only Jennifer Keesmaat would use today’s important City Council debate as an opportunity to attack Mayor John Tory,” the statement read.

“Mayor John Tory is leading the City and the Council while Ms. Keesmaat is trying to play politics.”