Toronto Maple Leafs win against Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of playoffs
Published Saturday, May 22, 2021 3:40PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, May 22, 2021 8:10PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs were able to even out the first round playoff series in Game 2 against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday night.
After losing Thursday’s playoff opener, the Leafs rallied without their injured captain to beat the Canadiens 5-1 to tie up the series.
