Toronto man charged with second-degree murder following fatal stabbing

A 26-year-old Toronto man has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed during an argument earlier this year.

The incident happened on Jan. 11 near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Lower Spadina Avenue.

Toronto police say they were called to that area around 8:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police allege that an argument broke out between two men that resulted in one man being stabbed.

Life-saving measures were performed and the victim was taken to the hospital, however he died there on Feb. 9.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Matthew Crosby, of Toronto.

He is the city’s fifth homicide victim of the year.

On March 13, 26-year-old Kyle Allegro, also of Toronto, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court on Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.