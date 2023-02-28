Toronto home occupancy declarations due by end of day Tuesday

A person walks by a row of houses in Toronto on Tuesday July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston A person walks by a row of houses in Toronto on Tuesday July 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened

Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 100 kilometres of Moscow, signalling breaches in Russian defences as President Vladimir Putin ordered stepped-up protection at the border.

Montreal

London

  • Fire victim forced into homeless shelter amid soaring rents

    In the aftermath of a fire that forced him from his home of 10 years, Justin Conn is thinking of others more than himself. The blaze transpired on Feb. 19, and forced about 40 residents to flee their Sarnia, Ont. apartment. For a week, many were given shelter at a local hotel — but now, many residents, including Justin, have no place to go.

  • Film crew from France shoots Alice Munro documentary in Wingham

    With the Literary Garden bearing her name, a film crew from France is taking in Wingham, Ont. Tuesday as they begin production on a documentary about native daughter, Alice Munro. The now 91-year-old Munro was born in Wingham in 1931. She’s a world-renowned author who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton