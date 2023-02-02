Vacant home tax deadline in Toronto extended to the end of February
The deadline for Toronto homeowners to declare whether or not their property is occupied has been extended until the end of the month, Mayor John Tory has announced.
Homeowners were supposed to make their declarations by today and could have faced fines of $250 for doing so after the deadline.
But during an unrelated press conference on Thursday, Mayor John Tory confirmed that the city has extended the deadline until the end of February.
“There will be no fines issued during that time and so I hope that what this will encourage people to do is to fill out the form so they won’t have to pay this tax,” Tory said. “If they can just do that it will help avoid a lot of calls and emails later that people don’t want.”
Tory said that about 84.5 per cent of all households have already made their declarations, however that would mean that tens of thousands of homeowners still need to complete the paperwork.
If they don’t do so by the end of February the city will assume that their properties are vacant and a tax of one per cent of their home’s assessed value would then be applied to the property tax bill mailed out in the spring.
Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Tory stressed that the goal of the new vacant home tax isn’t to generate revenue. Instead, he said the hope is that it is successful at convincing the owners of vacant properties to either rent or sell them.
Staff have previously estimated that the tax will bring in between $55 and $66 million annually, with that money then being directed towards affordable housing initiatives.
“I don't care if anybody pays this tax if units, thousands of units, could come back on the housing market in the City of Toronto. Think of the difference that would make if thousands of units were available to us because people did not want to pay this tax,” Tory said.
Letters went out to all Toronto homeowners months ago advising them to submit a declaration either by paper or online.
A declaration is not required if the property does not contain a residential unit (such as a property locker or parking lot).
A property is considered vacant if it was not used as a principal residence by the owner, or any other permitted occupants or tenants for a total of six months or more during the previous calendar year. A property can also be considered vacant if the owner fails to make a declaration of occupancy status.
While all homeowners are required to submit a declaration, the tax does not apply to principle residences or properties that qualify for an exemption, such as in the case of a person who has not been home because they are receiving medical treatment or because renovations are underway.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Q & A with a Russian warfare expert: 'This is not a proxy war'
With the anniversary of Ukraine's invasion by Russia around the corner, CTV News sat down with a Russian warfare expert to discuss how he sees the conflict playing out and what happens next.
Would you pay $300 a year for quick access to a nurse? Dealing with demand, Ontario doctors get creative
Paid subscriptions to on-demand care are among the many strategies primary health-care providers in Ontario are adopting in order to meet increased demand for access to doctors in the past year, while also managing staffing shortages.
Justice minister says he'll 'look at' federal policy restricting gay men from donating sperm
Justice Minister David Lametti says he will "look at" a federal policy that restricts gay and bisexual men from donating to sperm banks in Canada, after CTV News exclusively reported on Wednesday that a gay man is taking the federal government to court over it.
Why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores
Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.
Six more weeks of winter? Here are the predictions of groundhogs across North America
Will we see six more weeks of winter, or an early spring? Here’s what some of the groundhogs (and one human) have predicted so far, from coast-to-coast.
'Dances With Wolves' actor appears in court in abuse probe
A former 'Dances With Wolves' actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and leading a cult must remain held without bail until his next court hearing, a judge ordered Thursday morning.
Ukraine's new weapon will force a Russian shift
The United States has answered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for rockets that can strike deep behind the front lines of the nearly year-long conflict with Russia. Now Russian forces will need to adapt or face potentially catastrophic losses.
Former Wagner commander says he is sorry for fighting in Ukraine
A former commander of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who fled to Norway told Reuters he wanted to apologize for fighting in Ukraine and was speaking out to bring the perpetrators of crimes to justice.
Liberals table bill delaying assisted dying expansion to March 2024
The federal government is seeking to delay the extension of assisted dying eligibility to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder until March 17, 2024. Justice Minister David Lametti introduced a bill seeking the extension in the House of Commons on Thursday.
Montreal
-
Warm place to stay: Montreal opens emergency shelters due to extreme cold
The next few nights are expected to be frigid in Montreal, with wind chill factors dropping to -30. In order to prevent anyone experiencing homelessness from ending up outdoors, the City of Montreal is announcing the opening of two emergency shelters.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warnings blanket the province of Quebec
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air that will move in tonight and last until Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings that covers most of the province with wind chills expected to be between -38 and -42 across the South and -50 across Northern Quebec.
-
When will work on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge end? It's 'complicated,' says Transport Ministry
The discovery of major cracks on the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge is causing trouble for off-island commuters, with traffic down from three to two lanes in each direction. According to Transport Quebec, it's difficult to say when conditions on the bridge will return to normal.
London
-
Possible snow squalls, frigid temperatures to impact London region
Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch fr the London region Thursday evening. This comes as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued its first cold weather alert of the year.
-
'Chloe was a bright light': Former cheerleading coach remembers victim of fatal south London crash
One person has died and four others were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. She has since ben identified by her former cheerleading coach as 19-year-old Chloe Mackenzie.
-
Kitchener woman charged in Saugeen Shores overdose death
Manslaughter and drug trafficking charges have been laid in connection to the overdose death of an individual in 2021, according to police in Saugeen Shores.
Kitchener
-
Extreme cold and snow squall warnings for Waterloo region and surrounding areas
A blast of cold Arctic air is expected to reach southern Ontario Thursday night paired with possible heavy blowing snow, according to Environment Canada.
-
Police investigating reports of an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Waterloo regional police are at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo for reports of an armed robbery.
-
$5M Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Kitchener
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw ticket for Feb. 1 in Kitchener, you could be $5 million richer.
Northern Ontario
-
Fight between two 7-year-olds turns violent after mom gets involved
An argument between two young children playing outside together escalated to violence when a parent got involved, a North Bay mom says.
-
OLG to unveil $48M lottery winner from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. is holding a big reveal Friday morning: the winner of a $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
-
Highway 11 closed in northern Ont. after multi-vehicle pile up
Highway 11 in northern Ontario is closed Thursday morning from Highway 66 near Kenogami Lake to Matheson after a collision involving several vehicles, police say.
Ottawa
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Here's when frigid temperatures will arrive in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning with Ottawa expected to see its coldest temperatures in years.
-
Thousands of tickets issued for violating winter weather parking bans in Ottawa in January
Bylaw Services officers issued 9,217 tickets for violating the winter weather parking bans in January, resulting in more than $960,000 in fines for drivers.
-
Transatlantic flights return to Ottawa airport with Paris flight
Ottawa's airport is getting a transatlantic flight for the first time in nearly three years.
Windsor
-
Suspects 'distracted the staff' and stole $5,000 in tools: Windsor police
Windsor police say they are looking for five suspects who used a distraction technique to steal $5,000 in tools.
-
Windsor Eats is hoping you’ll 'Burger it Forward' this February
A campaign launched at the outset of February is aiming to relieve growing food insecurity by contributing proceeds from burger purchases at participating restaurants to food banks across the nation.
-
Soup Shack pausing service due to lack of parking
The Feeding Windsor Essex/Street Angels Soup Shack announced on Thursday it is pausing service.
Barrie
-
Recently married pedophile Shayne Lund appears before parole board
Convicted pedophile Shayne Lund, now 31, revealed he is recently married and took part in a day and full parole review in a videoconference hearing Thursday from the Ottawa area.
-
Mother, daughter duo arrested in animal abuse investigation
A mother and daughter from Sarnia are under arrest and facing charges associated with animal abuse.
-
Crash between car and transport sends elderly man to hospital
An elderly man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after his vehicle collided with a transport truck north of Cookstown.
Atlantic
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for all three Maritime provinces
On the day that Shubenacadie Sam predicted six more weeks of winter, there are extreme cold warnings cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the Maritimes.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating after children ingest cannabis edibles at Sackville middle school
Police in Sackville, N.B., are investigating after seven children ingested cannabis edibles at a middle school on Wednesday.
-
Cape Breton man recounts close call after car crashed into his home
A Cape Breton man is counting his blessings after a car smashed through the front of his home in Whitney Pier, N.S., Monday morning.
Calgary
-
'The eyes of the world': Trial starts for Calgary pastor charged in border blockade
A court has seen video of a Calgary pastor encouraging truckers to keep blocking the Canada-U.S. border to protest COVID-19 restrictions because the world was watching.
-
Indus school custodian is a finalist in a North American competition.
Judy Preete is the custodian at Indus School, just east of Calgary and is also one of 12 finalists from schools all over Canada and the United States for the annual Custodians Are Key competition hosted by Tennant Company.
-
1 man dead after fire in southeast Calgary
A man is dead following a fire that broke out in southeast Calgary Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Search warrant: Winnipeg couple used their “stash” to hand out THC candy to children on Halloween
New documents show what led to a couple handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children in Winnipeg - and what happened in the hours directly after.
-
17-year-old arrested for double homicide in The Pas: RCMP
RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old male from Moose Lake in connection to a double homicide in The Pas last month.
-
Manitoba Liberal leader wants premier suspended for allegedly violating conflict of interest rules
A Manitoba judge is being asked to decide whether Premier Heather Stefanson violated conflict of interest rules, as alleged by the leader of Manitoba's Liberal Party.
Vancouver
-
Number in hospital with COVID-19 in B.C. hits another new low in latest update
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined again this week, once again reaching a low not seen since before the province began including incidental hospitalizations in its count.
-
Emaciated dog found tied to railing with note: BC SPCA
A nine-year-old pit bull named Rolo will soon be up for adoption after being found abandoned in downtown Prince George, according to the BC SPCA.
-
Former B.C. care aide faces 65 new charges for allegedly defrauding 19 elderly victims: Surrey RCMP
A 30-year-old Metro Vancouver woman is facing dozens of new charges for allegedly defrauding elderly people while she was working as a care aide.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton-area basketball coach facing child pornography charges
A 58-year-old man from Stony Plain, Alta., has been charged with possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.
-
4 arrested after south Edmonton pawn shop robbed, employees shot at: EPS
Four people in their 30s have now been charged with robbing a pawn shop in south Edmonton, while police work to determine if one of the accused also shot two workers at another store in December.
-
'Escalating violence' contributes to closure of Edmonton senior's centre: board of directors
The Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS) announced Wednesday that it would be shutting down services at the McCauley Seniors drop-in facility.