TORONTO
Toronto

    • York Police seize drugs and loaded firearm during Festive Season R.I.D.E

    York police
    Share

    York Regional Police arrested a 33-year-old man allegedly carrying a loaded gun and drugs during a sobriety check in Markham earlier this week.

    On Thursday, officers stopped the vehicle shortly before 11 p.m. during a Festive Season R.I.D.E enforcement around Kennedy Road and Highway 407.

    Police said the driver had cannabis in the vehicle within reach.

    Police said they searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded firearm and an undisclosed amount of pills they believe to be a controlled substance. They also found several bags containing cocaine, police said.

    Wayne Holung from Markham has been charged with seven criminal offences including possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of cocaine for trafficking purposes.

    Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News