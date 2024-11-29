York Police seize drugs and loaded firearm during Festive Season R.I.D.E

York Regional Police arrested a 33-year-old man allegedly carrying a loaded gun and drugs during a sobriety check in Markham earlier this week.

On Thursday, officers stopped the vehicle shortly before 11 p.m. during a Festive Season R.I.D.E enforcement around Kennedy Road and Highway 407.

Police said the driver had cannabis in the vehicle within reach.

Police said they searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded firearm and an undisclosed amount of pills they believe to be a controlled substance. They also found several bags containing cocaine, police said.

Wayne Holung from Markham has been charged with seven criminal offences including possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of cocaine for trafficking purposes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.