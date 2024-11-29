Cucumbers sold in Ontario, other provinces recalled over possible salmonella contamination

A U.S. company is recalling cucumbers sold in Ontario and other Canadian provinces due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said Sunfed Produce, LLC is recalling whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in either bulk cardboard containers with a “SunFed” label or black plastic crates with a sticker reading “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.”

According to a news release issued by the company, the cucumbers were sold in several states and Canadian provinces, including Alberta, B.C. Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

“SunFed initiated this recall after the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024,” the news release read.

The company went on to explain that salmonella contamination can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections” in young children, elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems.

“Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain,” the company noted.

The CFIA said it is conducting a food safety investigation.

“SunFed is also contacting each of its direct buyers to advise them of the recall,” the company’s news release continued.

“No other products sold by or farms supplying to SunFed are implicated in this recall.”