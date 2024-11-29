Man wanted after allegedly hitting vehicle repeatedly with hatchet near Toronto courthouse

Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a car with a hatchet multiple times while yelling at the driver near a courthouse in downtown Toronto earlier this week.

Officers said the man approached the vehicle, parked in the Centre Avenue and Armoury Street area, at around 4:40 p.m.

Toronto police said the man took off after the incident.

They are searching for a man in his mid-30s, who is about five-foot-six to five-foot-eight, with facial hair and was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and white shoes and was carrying a black and grey duffel bag with red writing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-6007 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.