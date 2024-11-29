TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man wanted after allegedly hitting vehicle repeatedly with hatchet near Toronto courthouse

    Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a car with a hatchet multiple times while yelling at the driver near a courthouse in downtown Toronto earlier this week. (Toronto Police Service) Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a car with a hatchet multiple times while yelling at the driver near a courthouse in downtown Toronto earlier this week. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    Police are searching for a man who allegedly hit a car with a hatchet multiple times while yelling at the driver near a courthouse in downtown Toronto earlier this week.

    Officers said the man approached the vehicle, parked in the Centre Avenue and Armoury Street area, at around 4:40 p.m.

    Toronto police said the man took off after the incident.

    They are searching for a man in his mid-30s, who is about five-foot-six to five-foot-eight, with facial hair and was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and white shoes and was carrying a black and grey duffel bag with red writing.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-6007 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News