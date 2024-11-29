Feds announce $758 million in funding for new Line 2 TTC subway trains

The TTC will get funding from the federal government to replace aging trains on Line 2, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced.

Ottawa will send $758 million to the city as part of its $30 billion Canada Public Transit Fund. The city and the province had previously put forward $1.52 billion together to fund the 55 new trains.

Prior to Friday’s announcement, the TTC had said that the absence of a federal commitment to upgrading the trains on Line 2 presented a “serious issue.”

Unlike the newer trains introduced on Line 1 in the early 2010s, the trains on the east-west line will be approximately 30 years old, and at the end of their design life, by 2026.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.